Paige’s Father Hospitalized Earlier This Week

Paige’s father Ricky Knight ended up hospitalized on Monday, according to his wife Saraya Knight. Saraya posted to her Twitter and Facebook to note that she was at the hospital with Ricky on Monday night. She later posted to Facebook with a picture noting that Ricky was back home.

Page later noted on Twitter that her dad was fine, saying, “Thanks everyone for the messages. He’s fine he was trying to party like he was 25 again @RickyKnightWAW sit your diabetic ass down!!” Saraya said that her sons Roy and Zak have also been hospitalized recently. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to the Knights for quick and full recoveries.

Julia Hamer

@RealsarayaK

Last week I was sat in this room because my eldest Roy Bevis was rushed to hospital, now having just left Zak Bevis in hospital in Wales, I am now sat at the hospital with my husband Ricky Knight :'( my heart is broken…..

PAIGE

✔

@RealPaigeWWE

Thanks everyone for the messages. He’s fine he was trying to party like he was 25 again 😂 @RickyKnightWAW sit your diabetic ass down!!