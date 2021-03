We made for an interesting tag team today at Tribute To The Troops, but I really liked teaming with @sarahloganwwe!! I was excited for her to show off her skills against the Kabuki Warriors. Sarah is a bad ass! I think she’s turning into a cat person on us…. 🐺♥️🐈 pic.twitter.com/AAUKrQh7Lf

— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 6, 2019