McMahon Still Unsure of the WWE TLC Card Just Weeks Out

With just under weeks before TLC, there are no matches officially announced because Vince McMahon hasn’t made the final decisions yet. The WON reports that there are three matches scheduled for the show that haven’t been officially announced on TV, but that nothing else is scheduled for the show because McMahon has not yet made the decisions on which matches will go on.

The site notes that McMahon’s new philosophy is that PPVs are to boost WWE Network signups and that most sign-ups come the last day leading into the show as opposed to before, so there’s no need to rush match announcements.

As of now, the following matches were advertised by the Target Center in Minneapolis and are scheduled, but haven’t been “officially” announced on TV:

* Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev

* WWE Women’s Championship TLC Match: Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch

* Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

According to the bout, the last word was that Reigns vs. Corbin will have a stipulation and Rusev vs. Lashley won’t. As always, that can change. Other matches that are likely are Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy and a Raw Tag Team Championship match between Viking Raiders and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. The expected main event will be The Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan. The New Day will likely defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

Matches discussed, but not a lock, are Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship, Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles and Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens.