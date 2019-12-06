Jeff Hardy Unlikely to be Fired by WWE

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com noted the following regarding Jeff Hardy’s status with WWE:

“Jeff Hardy’s deal is that it’s frozen cause he’s hurt. So, they’ve tacked time on so why would they fire him when they can hold him even longer? As we know Jeff is in the middle of another legal quandary. I can tell you from a source very close to the situation that WWE strongly implored Jeff to address his health and we’re told that Jeff is doing that and really aggressively dove right into it.”

“So, you can’t fire the guy when he’s doing what you ask him to do. We’ll see what happens when he goes to court.”