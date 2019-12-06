Adam Cole Plays Into the #BrittBakerChallenge

Dec 6, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

– After being caught on camera at NXT Takeover: WarGames, Britt Baker later recreated her look of worry on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Both times, she was referred to as “Adam Cole’s girlfriend.” So it only makes sense that Cole would now recreate the look on his own in a Twitter post.

