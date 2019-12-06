25 NXT women participate in first-ever all-women non-televised live event

NXT did an all-women’s show yesterday in Jacksonville, Florida which also featured the NXT in-ring debuts of Shotzi Blackheart, Rita Reis, and Briana Brandy.

Apart from those three, those who participated in this show were Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Kayden Carter, Deonna Purrazzo, Vanessa Borne, Santana Garrett, Taynara Conti, Catalina Garcia, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Karen Q, Jessi Kamea, Xia Li, Bianca Belair, MJ Jenkins, Chelsea Green, Reina Gonzalez, and Samantha De Martin, who used to go by the name of Indi Hartwell.

As you can see, the future of the NXT women’s division is pretty solid with a roster bigger than ever before. This show had a total of 25 women participating. It was the first time that NXT did an all-women’s show.