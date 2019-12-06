12/6/19 WWE 205 Live Results

Dec 6, 2019 - by Michael Riba

The show opens with a video recap of the ongoing feud between Angel Garza and Lio Rush. Garza will take on Raul Mendoza and Rush will take on Danny Burch tonight. Aiden English and Tom Phillips are on commentary from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

1. Angel Garza defeated Raul Mendoza

Footage of the confrontation between Aiden English and Gentleman Jack Gallagher from last week is shown, as well as a tweet from Gallagher saying, “I’m done.”

2. Tony Nese defeated Trent Newman

3. Lio Rush vs. Danny Burch (No Contest)
-The match ended in a no contest when Garza attacked both men.

