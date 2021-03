NJPW “World Tag League 2019 – Day 15” Results – December 5, 2019 – Fukuoka, Japan

1. NJPW World Tag League 2019 Match

YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii [18] defeated Karl Fredericks and Hirooki Goto [4]

2. NJPW World Tag League 2019 Match

Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale [12] defeated Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan [8]

3. NJPW World Tag League 2019 Match

Yujiro Takahashi and KENTA [16] defeated Mikey Nicholls and Jeff Cobb [14]

4. NJPW World Tag League 2019 Match

Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. [16] defeated Toa Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi [4]

5. NJPW World Tag League 2019 Match

EVIL and SANADA [24] defeated Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe [6]

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and YOH defeated Tiger Mask IV, Jyushin Thunder Liger, and Kota Ibushi

7. NJPW World Tag League 2019 Match

Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga [22] defeated Terrible and Shingo Takagi [12]

8. NJPW World Tag League 2019 Match

David Finlay and Juice Robinson [22] defeated Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki [16]

—

NJPW World Tag League 2019 Standings:

1. EVIL and SANADA ————————– 24

2. Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga —————– 22

2. David Finlay and Juice Robinson ———- 22

4. YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii ———– 18

5. Yujiro Takahashi and KENTA ————— 16

5. Colt Cabana and Toru Yano —————- 16

5. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki ———– 16

5. Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. —————- 16

9. Mikey Nicholls and Jeff Cobb ————- 14

10. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale ———– 12

10. Terrible and Shingo Takagi ————– 12

12. Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan —– 8

13. Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe ———– 6

14. Karl Fredericks and Hirooki Goto ——– 4

15. Toa Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi ——– 4

16. Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata ——– 2