12/5/19 WWE NXT UK Results

The opening credits roll. Nigel McGuinness and Tom Phillips are on commentary from Hull, England.

1. Toni Storm defeated Killer Kelly

-After the match, Storm grabs a mic but she is attacked by Kay Lee Ray. Piper Niven rushes the ring, but Ray escapes. Niven offers to help Storm up, but Storm pulls herself up and slaps Niven’s hand away. Storm gets in Niven’s face and then leaves the ring.

Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster are interviewed. Webster says one thing they know is that there are not currently number one contenders for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship. Andrews tells Johnny Saint and Sid Scala to give them the chance to prove they aren’t flukes and asks for a title match at TakeOver: Blackpool II.

—

Niven tries to get a word with Storm, but Storm says she doesn’t need Niven’s help and tells her to stay away.

2. The Hunt (Primate and Wild Boar) defeated The Outliers (Dorian Mak and Riddick Moss)

—

3. Jordan Devlin defeated A-Kid

—

Jinny cuts a promo with Jazzy Gabert. She says they were disrespected last week and tries to say everything is fine between them, but Gabert grabs the mic and says everything is fine before walking away.

4. Triple Threat Match

Joseph Conners defeated Travis Banks and Ligero

—

Kassius Ohno cuts a promo. He says Tyler Bate got under his skin and made him forget why he came to NXT UK in the first place. Ohno says he will not take a backseat anymore, because he is the best British wrestler alive.

A contract signing between WALTER and Joe Coffey takes place. Coffey says he wants a match for the WWE United Kingdom Championship Match, but WALTER counters with Mark Coffey and Wolfgang defending the NXT UK Tag Team Championships against Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. Coffey agrees, but WALTER also says he wants Alexander Wolfe to have a No Disqualification Match against Ilja Dragunov. Coffey says he can’t do that, and WALTER says no deal. Dragunov comes out and tells them to make the agreement. Scala says the tag title match will take place next week, the No Disqualification Match will happen at a future date, and WALTER will defend the title against Coffey at TakeOver: Blackpool II. WALTER tells Dragunov that he just made a bad decision and the rest of Imperium attack Dragunov. Wolfe powerbombs Dragunov through the table and Imperium stands over him as the show comes to a close.