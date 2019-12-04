News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on the USA Network, live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s show – Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai, and Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest. It’s believed that tonight’s episode will also see Mauro Ranallo return to the announce table.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s episode:

* Rhea Ripley looks for payback against Dakota Kai tonight

* Damian Priest and Killian Dain lock horns tonight

* How will Adam Cole respond to Finn Bálor’s attack?

* Can Lio Rush and Angel Garza be kept apart?

