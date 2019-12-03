Steve Austin’s next guest announced

The second guest of Stone Cold Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions WWE Network series is none other than former WCW and Universal champion Goldberg.

The episode, taped in Los Angeles on Austin’s ranch, will premiere on Sunday, December 15 immediately following the conclusion of the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view.

While the first episode with The Undertaker ran close to two hours, it’s not known how long this will go for. Goldberg will surely make for an interesting guest as he was often referred to as an Austin clone when he started in WCW. The two never had a one-on-one match and rarely were in the ring together apart from when Austin refereed the Goldberg vs Lesnar match at WrestleMania XX.