Moxley on WWE: “I don’t have anything to prove to them”

Dec 3, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

Jon Moxley On If He Has Any Ill Will Toward WWE

“No, especially now since it’s been six months later. I’m not motivated about showing WWE anything. I showed them when I had my great run there. I don’t have anything to prove to them. I don’t care what they do now,” admitted Moxley”

“Good luck to them or whatever, but I don’t have any of that chip on my shoulders about me showing Vince McMahon, I honestly don’t have that. I feel like that would be negative anyway.

My energy is about creating new, positive things and putting out good, creative angles and enjoying myself, and enjoying the fact that I don’t have to have a real job and to live my dream of being a pro wrestler, which is all I ever wanted to do.”

Post Category: News, Opinions     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Alejandra the Lion

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal