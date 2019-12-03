Chris DeJoseph Departs Major League Wrestling

PWInsider reports that Chris DeJoseph has exited from his role as co-executive producer for Major League Wrestling (MLW). The news comes just a little over a month after he was first reported as joining the company in his new role.

Per the report, DeJoseph parted ways with the company last night and “pulled out” of this week’s scheduled TV tapings. He is now said to be officially done with MLW.

DeJoseph had previously worked with MLW CEO Court Bauer in WWE. DeJoseph was also executive producer and co-creator for Lucha Underground.