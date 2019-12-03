AEW Inks New PPV Deal with In-Demand PPV

— AEW Commits to Provide Minimum of One PPV Event Per Quarter through 2021 —

NEW YORK CITY (December 3, 2019)—In Demand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and

pay-per-view (PPV) programming distributor, owned by Charter Communications, Comcast Cable,

and Cox Communications, announced that it has finalized a deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) for a

programming output deal that guarantees In Demand a minimum of one PPV event per quarter

through June 2021.

“We’re huge fans of AEW’s exciting wrestling talent and events, and are pleased to partner with

them as they continue to build their audience, marketing and distribution,” said Mark Boccardi, In

Demand’s SVP, Programming & Marketing. “This commitment from AEW demonstrates that our

programming partners see the value in a long-term relationship with In Demand, and with the pay-

per-view platform itself. We’re able to offer our content partners the largest distribution reach in

the PPV business, as well as customized marketing and promotional support.”

“AEW pay-per-view events are the best shows in wrestling, and In Demand is a perfect PPV partner

for us as well as our fans,” said AEW President and CEO Tony Khan. “With In Demand’s vast reach

and connectivity, we’ll be able to bring all of our AEW pay-per-view shows into the homes of

wrestling fans throughout North America.”

About In Demand:

In Demand is an innovative partnership between three of the leading cable companies in the

U.S.—Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications. In Demand is a

company of trusted content aggregators and licensing experts, with unparalleled technical

expertise and long-standing relationships with MVPDs, major sports leagues, Hollywood

studios, and other entertainment and sports companies across North America. In Demand

delivers great content to more than 60 million cable homes and has distribution deals with

more than 200 companies. For more information, go to indemand.com.