Moxley on death matches: “I am unapologetic about my love of”

Moxley commented during the interview about how he understands not everyone will love death matches that way he does.

“I am unapologetic about my love of, whatever you want to call it, the death match style, the hardcore… I love that stuff. Some of my favorite matches ever are like Big Japan death matches. I understand most people are going to think that’s crap and there not going to want to watch that. I love that stuff. But there’s a reason a lot of those promotions, even ECW, is kind of a niche promotion because a lot of people just get turned off by the excessive gore and so forth. Although I make no apologies that I like that stuff, I would never force it on anybody else.”