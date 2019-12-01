WWE 24: Trish Stratus debuts tonight on the WWE Network

A new episode of WWE 24 airs tonight immediately following the conclusion of Starrcade on the WWE Network.

Titled WWE 24: Trish Stratus, this new episode follows the WWE Hall of Famer as she prepares for the final match of her career against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. With seven WWE Women’s championship reigns to her name, the now 44-year-old had one of the most impressive wrestling careers which started in March 2000.

This is the sixth WWE 24 episode of 2019, two more than WWE typically produces in a year. This year, WWE 24 spotlighted Kofi Kingston, Batista, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and WrestleMania New Orleans.