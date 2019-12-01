Combat Zone Wrestling 11/30 Voorhees, NJ results
Combat Zone Wrestling returned last night to the Colossal
Sports Academy at The Coliseum in Voorhees, NJ for Night of
Infamy.
Between last night’s show and the CZW Dojo Wars during the
Thanksgiving weekend, CZW successfully collected 660 pounds
of canned food and non-perishables for Preston and Steve’s
Camp Out for Hunger/WMMR,
Results:
* Squared Circle of Sacrifice (exploding no rope barbed
wire, no mat, no turnbuckles)
Kasey Catal (with the assistance of Brandon Kirk) defeated
Jimmy Lloyd
* CZW World Title Match
Joe Gacy successfully defended his CZW World Title against
AR Fox
* Ultraviolent Match
Matt Tremont defeated Anthony Gagnone in amatch involving a
Death Valley Driver through a table briefly lit on fire,
along with light tubes, tables and thumbtacks.
DJ Hyde was about to ready to fire Gangone until Maven
Bentley stormed the ring and told him he couldn’t make any
decisions like that without Bantley’s approval. Anthony
Gangone chimed in, talking about DJ Hyde’s wife, Lauren
Markland. Hyde jumped Gagnone, only to have Bentley now
siding with Gagnone, followed by Hyde’s wife turning on
siding with Bentley and Gagnone, kissing Gangone, followed
by DJ Hyde getting a chair shot to the head.
* Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon defeated Conor Claxton with the
involvement of Johnny Silver bringing in ultraviolent barbed
boards, light tubes, pool stick, barbed wire chairs, plus
Silver doing a top rope stomp on a barbed wire board,
follwoed by Chondo’s pinfall.
* CZW Wired Championship
Jordan Oliver successfully defended his title Gabriel Skye
(replacing the injured Jimmy Rave) after YDNB interference
* Gabriel Skye was “mauled” by Bear Country (his teammate in
Above The Rest has a torn patella) in a quick 2 on 1 match
* Anthony Greene/Ava Everett defeated Alex Reynolds/Mark
Sterling by DQn
* KC Navarro (with his “Entourage”) defeated Matt McIntosh
