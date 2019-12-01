Combat Zone Wrestling 11/30 Voorhees, NJ results

Combat Zone Wrestling returned last night to the Colossal

Sports Academy at The Coliseum in Voorhees, NJ for Night of

Infamy.

Between last night’s show and the CZW Dojo Wars during the

Thanksgiving weekend, CZW successfully collected 660 pounds

of canned food and non-perishables for Preston and Steve’s

Camp Out for Hunger/WMMR,

Results:

* Squared Circle of Sacrifice (exploding no rope barbed

wire, no mat, no turnbuckles)

Kasey Catal (with the assistance of Brandon Kirk) defeated

Jimmy Lloyd

* CZW World Title Match

Joe Gacy successfully defended his CZW World Title against

AR Fox

* Ultraviolent Match

Matt Tremont defeated Anthony Gagnone in amatch involving a

Death Valley Driver through a table briefly lit on fire,

along with light tubes, tables and thumbtacks.

DJ Hyde was about to ready to fire Gangone until Maven

Bentley stormed the ring and told him he couldn’t make any

decisions like that without Bantley’s approval. Anthony

Gangone chimed in, talking about DJ Hyde’s wife, Lauren

Markland. Hyde jumped Gagnone, only to have Bentley now

siding with Gagnone, followed by Hyde’s wife turning on

siding with Bentley and Gagnone, kissing Gangone, followed

by DJ Hyde getting a chair shot to the head.

* Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon defeated Conor Claxton with the

involvement of Johnny Silver bringing in ultraviolent barbed

boards, light tubes, pool stick, barbed wire chairs, plus

Silver doing a top rope stomp on a barbed wire board,

follwoed by Chondo’s pinfall.

* CZW Wired Championship

Jordan Oliver successfully defended his title Gabriel Skye

(replacing the injured Jimmy Rave) after YDNB interference

* Gabriel Skye was “mauled” by Bear Country (his teammate in

Above The Rest has a torn patella) in a quick 2 on 1 match

* Anthony Greene/Ava Everett defeated Alex Reynolds/Mark

Sterling by DQn

* KC Navarro (with his “Entourage”) defeated Matt McIntosh

* Anthony Everett/Ava Everett vs. Alex Reynolds/Mark

Sterling