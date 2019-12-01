Cain Velasquez wrestles in his second WWE match in Mexico City

WWE held a combined-roster supershow yesterday in Mexico City which also featured the second match of former UFC Heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

Velasquez has not showed up on WWE television ever since the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia where he tapped out to Brock Lesnar in his first WWE match. On this Mexico City show, Velasquez teamed up with Humberto Carrillo to take on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, a match which Carrillo and Velasquez came out on top after Carrillo pinned Anderson.

Talking after the match, Velasquez said that it’s always a blessing for him to come back to Mexico. “Whether I’m competing or just doing whatever here. I think the people and the fans they are the best. Obviously, they’ve been some of my dearest most die-hard fans I’ve had throughout my whole UFC career and now my pro wrestling and WWE career,” he said. “So to come here and perform which I’ve done a couple of times and I always feel great coming here and doing it in front of the fans who were behind me since day one.”