WWE supershow in Mexico City tonight with Cain Velasquez advertised

WWE is presenting one of their combined-roster supershow tonight at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City which will also feature Cain Velasquez’s second WWE match.

The show is headlined by a steel cage match for the Universal title between Bray Wyatt and The Miz. Other matches announced for the show include The Kabuki Warriors vs Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the Women’s Tag Team titles, Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton, AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens, Cain Velasquez and Humberto Carillo vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Roman Reigns vs King Corbin, Braun Strowman vs Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day vs The Revival for the Smackdown Tag Team titles, and Rusev vs Bobby Lashley.

Card is subject to change. Interesting to note that Rey Mysterio is not advertised for a match although the arena has been advertising his name for an appearance. Originally, Mysterio was tag teaming with Cain Velasquez but the plan later changed. Styles vs Owens was also originally for the United States title so it’s not known if that match is still on.