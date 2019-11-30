“The Fiend” custom made title price revealed

On Smackdown last night, The Fiend Bray Wyatt debuted his own version of the Universal title which includes a replica of his mask created by Tom Savini Studios.

Now, WWE Shop is selling a replica of the title…for a whopping $6,499.99. Yes, that’s six-and-a-half grand for the custom hand crafted title.

The title is 64″ long and 12″ in height and carries 7 lbs and 8 oz in weight. It’s designed and hand crafted by Tom Savini studios with a highly detailed mask made of a latex skin and acrylic eyes that capture the intense stare of The Fiend. Each title is individually numbered and certified authentic and will receive a certificate of authenticity hand-signed by Tom Savini. Due to the hand-made sculpting process, no two titles will be identical. The title is mounted on a genuine leather strap.

Since this is a hand-made object, payments will be processed up front and no returns or exchanges will be accepted. Titles will ship on December 20th and Christmas delivery cannot be guaranteed. Shipping is only available to the United States.

Want one? Head to http://w-o.it/wweshopcom to order!