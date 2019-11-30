Sheamus, Alexa Bliss, and Elias return on Smackdown

Three WWE Superstars returned to Smackdown last night, one in a video segment and two appearing live on the show.

First to make his return was former champion Sheamus. The Irishman has been out of action for eight months, having last wrestled during the post-WrestleMania Smackdown show. Sheamus was suffering from spinal stenosis and needed to have a lengthy break. Sheamus, who was last seen on TV cheering on his Liverpool football team on NBCSN a month ago, was back to his old look.

Another one who returned was former Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion Alexa Bliss. Bliss has been out since the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view and while her injury was said to be minor, her previous several bouts with concussions led to many speculations. Little Miss Bliss came to save her tag team partner Nikki Cross after she was attacked by Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose on the show. Bliss is expected to wrestle tomorrow at Starrcade.

And the third individual who popped up on Smackdown was Elias. Elias was supposed to be part of the King of the Ring tournament a few months ago but he was replaced in the semifinal match after WWE said he suffered an ankle injury and was not cleared to compete. He had not been seen on WWE television since the first round match nearly three months ago. Elias showed up in a backstage segment singing a song to Drake Maverick who just seconds earlier tried to kiss Dana Brooke.