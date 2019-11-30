Jericho Reveals that Over 10,000 Bottles of “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” Have Sold

Chris Jericho announced earlier this week that he was teaming up with Stephen Amell to produce a line of wine based on his “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” catchphrase. In a post on Instagram, Jericho revealed that pre-orders have sold 10,000 bottles in two days.

He wrote: “Unbelievable to hear that #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly sold 10,000 bottles in just over 2 days! The demand was so crazy that you crashed 19 servers on the Bubbly website!! Thanks to all of you who wanted to be a part of this libation sensation…Order yours now at littlebitofthebubbly.com!