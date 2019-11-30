Impact Wrestling Brings Back Director David Sahadi

In December of 2017, Impact Wrestling released Writer/Director/Producer David Sahadi, who had worked with the company since March of 2006. His exit was reportedly due to cost-cutting measures by Impact Wrestling’s parent company, Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

Sahadi also previously spent time with WWE as their Creative Director from 1992 until 2003.

In 2019, Sahadi moved to Major League Wrestling where he worked as a TV Director, according to his LinkedIn. Earlier today, Sahadi announced he would be returning to Impact Wrestling on a full-time basis.

(Pwguru)