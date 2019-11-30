Impact announces the return of ODB

Nov 30, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
Former four time Knockouts Champion and the longest reigning Knockouts Tag Team Champion ODB returns to IMPACT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on AXS TV!
A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on Nov 30, 2019 at 9:29am PST
Post Category: News Tags: ODB
