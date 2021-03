Two Matches Announced For AEW Dynamite Next Week

Two matches have been announced for next week’s episode of Dynamite …

* Trent and Fenix will do battle. This happened after Trent was able to secure the win for his team over Fenix in a tag team match this week.

* Dustin Rhodes will team with The Young Bucks to take on Proud n Powerful and Sammy Guevara in a six-man tag team match.