Bischoff on Who Hogan Should Face if He Returns to WrestleMania
Via Chris Featherstone:
I had the pleasure of celebrating 400 episodes of the Pancakes and Powerslams Show with a live video Q&A with Eric Bischoff. We discussed numerous topics, including Hulk Hogan potentially returning at WrestleMania 36, CM Punk, his last WWE stint, and more.
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 – Intro
1:12 – Bischoff: idea behind having WCW Nitro at the Mall of America
2:26 – Bischoff: reason for bringing Lex Luger over to Nitro
4:47 – Bischoff: thoughts on the new belt designs
5:58 – Bischoff: best and worst memories of WCW
7:43 – Bischoff: would he have changed anything about his recent #WWE run?
7:53 – Bischoff: thoughts on CM Punk, whether he will return to the Royal Rumble
8:33 – Bischoff: what is he doing now?
9:46 – Bischoff: thoughts on NXT roster, talents he had interest in during time as Executive Director
10:41 – Bischoff: why WWE is going away from using legends
12:21 – Bischoff: favorite memory of working in AWA
14:16 – Bischoff: where nWo ranks in the best things he came up with
18:38 – Bischoff: favorite wrestler of all time
20:33 – Bischoff: opinion on John Cena
21:57 – Bischoff: thoughts on Rey Mysterio winning United States Championship
23:12 – Bischoff: thoughts on Hulk Hogan wanting to return to WrestleMania; who he would like Hogan to compete against, who Hulk would want it to be
25:04 – discussing my pick of who Hogan should compete against at WrestleMania
25:37 – Eric shares closing thoughts, congratulates on 400 episodes
37:46 – thoughts on The Fiend’s storyline heading into 2020; current booking problems with Bray Wyatt
42:47 – Triple H comments on Xavier Woods: Woods response a work or shoot?
44:23 – Joe Burrow/Chase Young Heisman talk
53:54 – Corey Graves/Mauro Ranallo Twitter incident
1:03:21 – Best QB, RB, and coach in Ohio State history
1:06:10 – Vince McMahon being upset that Seth Rollins mentioned CM Punk, possible WrestleMania matches
1:18:20 – thoughts on NXT TakeOver: Wargames and Survivor Series
1:30:15 – Seth Rollins’ heel turn was not planned
1:32:35 – WWE files trademarks for ECW Barely Legal and Cyberslam
1:37:52 – Undertaker credits Jake Roberts for development of his character
1:47:28 – Raw and SmackDown grades
1:56:58 – fans choose favorite Pancakes and Powerslams moments