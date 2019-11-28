Bischoff on Who Hogan Should Face if He Returns to WrestleMania

Via Chris Featherstone:

I had the pleasure of celebrating 400 episodes of the Pancakes and Powerslams Show with a live video Q&A with Eric Bischoff. We discussed numerous topics, including Hulk Hogan potentially returning at WrestleMania 36, CM Punk, his last WWE stint, and more.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 – Intro

1:12 – Bischoff: idea behind having WCW Nitro at the Mall of America

2:26 – Bischoff: reason for bringing Lex Luger over to Nitro

4:47 – Bischoff: thoughts on the new belt designs

5:58 – Bischoff: best and worst memories of WCW

7:43 – Bischoff: would he have changed anything about his recent #WWE run?

7:53 – Bischoff: thoughts on CM Punk, whether he will return to the Royal Rumble

8:33 – Bischoff: what is he doing now?

9:46 – Bischoff: thoughts on NXT roster, talents he had interest in during time as Executive Director

10:41 – Bischoff: why WWE is going away from using legends

12:21 – Bischoff: favorite memory of working in AWA

14:16 – Bischoff: where nWo ranks in the best things he came up with

18:38 – Bischoff: favorite wrestler of all time

20:33 – Bischoff: opinion on John Cena

21:57 – Bischoff: thoughts on Rey Mysterio winning United States Championship

23:12 – Bischoff: thoughts on Hulk Hogan wanting to return to WrestleMania; who he would like Hogan to compete against, who Hulk would want it to be

25:04 – discussing my pick of who Hogan should compete against at WrestleMania

25:37 – Eric shares closing thoughts, congratulates on 400 episodes

37:46 – thoughts on The Fiend’s storyline heading into 2020; current booking problems with Bray Wyatt

42:47 – Triple H comments on Xavier Woods: Woods response a work or shoot?

44:23 – Joe Burrow/Chase Young Heisman talk

53:54 – Corey Graves/Mauro Ranallo Twitter incident

1:03:21 – Best QB, RB, and coach in Ohio State history

1:06:10 – Vince McMahon being upset that Seth Rollins mentioned CM Punk, possible WrestleMania matches

1:18:20 – thoughts on NXT TakeOver: Wargames and Survivor Series

1:30:15 – Seth Rollins’ heel turn was not planned

1:32:35 – WWE files trademarks for ECW Barely Legal and Cyberslam

1:37:52 – Undertaker credits Jake Roberts for development of his character

1:47:28 – Raw and SmackDown grades

1:56:58 – fans choose favorite Pancakes and Powerslams moments