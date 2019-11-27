Mauro Ranallo will not be on NXT tonight

POSTWrestling.com’s John Pollock has reported that Mauro Ranallo will not be at NXT tonight to do commentary and while communication between the two sides are open, it’s not even known yet if he will be back next week either.

Ranallo, who suffers from bipolar disorder, has been NXT’s main commentary man since his return in 2017 and was supposed to call at least one match at the Survivor Series this past Sunday. However, a disrespectful tweet from Corey Graves led to Ranallo deleting his Twitter and miss the pay-per-view.

Michael Cole painted a happier picture on the show saying that Ranallo was not there because he “lost his voice” but that was just a cover-up for what really went down. Cole also said that Ranallo would be at NXT this week to call the show but that obviously isn’t the case.

The series of events mimmic what went down a couple of years ago when Ranallo quit Smackdown and never returned following several reports of bullying by fellow commentator John “Bradshaw” Layfield.