Bischoff on the Cornette/NWA controversy: “Obviously it’s unfortunate all the way around”

Eric Bischoff Discusses Jim Cornette’s Controversial Says Times Have Changed

On the latest edition of After 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Jim Cornette’s controversial comments that led to the NWA cutting ties with him.

“Obviously it’s unfortunate all the way around. It’s unfortunate for Jim. Jim and I probably don’t see eye-to-eye in a lot of respects, but in so many respects, I find Jim to be a very entertaining and compelling person to listen to, but he takes it too far. This isn’t 1960. This isn’t 1970. This isn’t even the 1980s or the early 1990s. Times have changed. We all have to change with it. Everything about our lives have changed, particularly here in the media.

Jim is a guy that is just reluctant to adapt. and it’s really unfortunate because he’s a talented guy, he’s an entertaining guy, and he’s a very knowledgable guy, but if you’re not willing to evolve, and grow, and understand the implications of some of the things you do and say and how it effects other people adversely, you’re gonna get put out to pasture, and I hope that doesn’t happen to Jim but that kind of is what it appears to be. I don’t know where he goes from here.”

“There’s a certain point where you become too volatile to do business with, and the more bridges you burn in social media, and the world of entertainment, like I said earlier, where do you go from here? Who is going to hire him? At this point, probably nobody.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)