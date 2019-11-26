Jericho on Punk not signing with AEW: “I’m not disappointed”

Chris Jericho on CM Punk Returning to Wrestling & Why He Isn’t Disappointed AEW Didn’t Sign CM Punk

His thoughts on CM Punk returning to WWE through WWE Backstage:

“It’s a long time coming. We knew there would be a Mötley Crüe reunion and we knew CM Punk would come back to wrestling. It was just a matter of time. I think he came back with more of a sigh than a scream. It seems kinda funny that he came back on a show that drew 150,000 viewers where it could have been 5 million viewers. But if it’s part of the process to slowly wean him into the wrestling business, then good. The WWE sure needs him. You need stars in the business. Good for him for coming back. I just think it was not as big as it could have been or should have been. He’s back for the first time in five years and no one really cares. But I’m sure it will lead to more. I don’t see how it can’t.”

Jericho on not being disappointed that AEW couldn’t sign Punk:

“I’m not disappointed. I know there were some conversations, but Punk’s his own guy. Could we have used him? Yes. Does it hurt us to not have him? No, not at all.”