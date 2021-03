Meltzer on the Ranallo situation: “everything is fine”

Dave Meltzer on the Mauro Ranallo situation:

“He did not quit. Obviously, everything is fine. Fine..that’s a weird way of putting it. But everything seems to be fine between Mauro Ranallo and WWE. I was told tonight that he absolutely is expected to be there Wednesday commentating on NXT and that from his side, he absolutely expects to be there. I think that they were not happy with Graves, although Graves did do the show tonight.”