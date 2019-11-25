AS I SEE IT 11/25: Giving thanks

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

http://pwbts.com

https://www.facebook.com/PWBTS2018

This week is Thanksgiving. On this Monday before Thanksgiving, I have a lot to be thankful for.

If I had any doubts about that before, confronting my own mortality pretty much took care of them. Many of you who regularly read this blog read about my various medical issues from May on. As of today, it seems everything is done for now…and for the foreseeable future. Skin cancers all removed, hernia repaired, visit to dermatologist for one last check done and over with. Much thanks to Dr. Matthew Finnegan of Lourdes (Virtua) Surgical Associates in Haddon Heights, NJ; as well as his office staff, and the operating room staff for the various operations for ALL that they did.

Thanks to the many friends who checked in to see how I was doing over that time, some when I needed it the most….really needed it. Dealing with cancer isn’t a time to be alone.

It’s been a pretty intense five and a half months to say the least. But if anything positive can be taken from those five months, it’s gaining an heightened perspective on those who are in need of others to help them….who confront daily the realities of being cold…being hungry…being sick…being without the innocence a child deserves… and feel helpless to deal with it all by themselves. It makes me understand even more how much we all have to be thankful for, and how much we need to return the favor for for what we are given by God to others.

So….in keeping with the season of light and the season of the Christchild, the independent wrestling community is reaching out to those in need. Independent promotions hold a wide variety of events to benefit various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters, provide funds to efforts benefiting those suffering from cancer, heart disease, natural disasters, veterans charities, local natural disaster cleanup/relief, other community efforts…and lots of Toys for Tots drives.

As of November 23, the shows listed below have raised $87,075 cash, collected 2,502 pounds (that’s WELL OVER A TON) of canned and non-perishable foods, 700 pounds of dog and cat food, 80 winter coats, 3 bags of clothes, 1,440 toys through Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, and other programs… and things are just getting started.

Here’s a list of 113 of these events confirmed or that have been held I’m aware of thus far:

* The East Texas Food Bank and Main Event Pro Wrestling presented Brawl At The Brewery” on September 13, at True Vine Brewing Company, in Tyler, TX. Over 1,080 pounds of food was collected that will help provide about 900 meals for hungry East Texans this fall.

* Pro Wrestling King came to Benton Harbor, MI on September 14 as a fundraiser for local promoter Jeff Hill who also wrestled in Michigan as Hardcore Norm and raised $800 toward his growing medical expenses as a result of needing a heart transplant. Jeff Hill has since had his heart transplant surgery. Readers, please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

*The Alabama Wrestling Alliance held the Steve Hicks Memorial show in Bayou Le Batre, AL on September 21 to raise funds for Kane’s Warrior Kids to help battle childhood cancer, raising $2,527 for the group.

* ELKMANIA held a show on September 21 in Beverly, MA to raise $427 for the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, MA.

* World League Wrestling returned to Richmond, MO on September 21, proceeds went to buy a service dog for a young girl.

* Planet Lucha presented Shares the Love on September 21, in Santa Maria, CA in a benefit show for Chelsee Fuerch, severely injured in a car accident and paralyzed. At least $1500 was raised for the family to help with medical and living expenses.

* Tri City Wrestling presented the fifth annual Cassidy Christie Memorial Cup event on September 21 in Bay City, MI to benefit the Cassidy Christie Memorial Scholarship, raising $4100 before a near capacity crowd.

* Crossfire Wrestling returned to the Merritton Community Centre in St. Catharines, ON on September 22 for FIRED UP. Partial proceeds went to The Niagara Peninsula Foundation for Children.

* Main Event World League presented Wrestling With Suicide at the Stark County Fairgrounds in Canton, OH on September 28 raising $2100 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

* Wrestling For Autism took place September 28 in Elk Grove, CA to benefit The Fly Brave Foundation featuring Rikishi and The Tonga Kid with $2400 raised.

* Amped Up Wrestling presented Wrestle Fest 2: Brawl til you Fall in Inglewood, CA on October 5 raising $4132.40 for the Joan and Harry A. Mier Center of Ability First.

* Pacific Pro Wrestling Canada presented “Fall For All” on October 5 in Abbottsford, BC; collecting 20 pounds of canned and non-perishable foods for the Archway Food Bank.

* Knockout Wrestling comes together for a fundraising event in support of West Volusia Cancer Ade Organization on October 6 in Deltona, FL, raising $1,500.

* Wrestling With Purpose‎ presented Raising the Roof: A Wrestling House Party on October 11 in Pembroke, NC raising $1,100 to benefit area coaches Jason and William Lloyd, who lost everything they owned along with their home to a fire.

* IWF Wrestling returned to Wayne, NJ on October 11 to benefit the Semper Fi Fund, which provides resources to critically ill and wounded military veterans, as well as collecting new, unwrapped toys for the USMCR’s Toys for Tots. The show raised $3,500 and 25 toys.

* Old Time Wrestling returned to Stockton University in Galloway, NJ on October 12 and raised funds to benefit the Student Veterans Organization, which provides dedicated services to all veterans attending the University ranging from financial aid, career services and peer counseling.

* IWE Pro Wrestling presented Wrestling for Alexis on October 12 in Gaston, SC as a benefit for “Goddess” Alexis (DuBose) Brooks, currently battling stage 4 colon cancer and raised $520.

*Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum presented its second annual cancer fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society on October 13 at The Casino at Dania Beach, FL; featuring Alundra Blayze, raising $12,000.

* IMPACT Wrestling and Ontario independent wrestler Cody Deaner frequently does charity work all year round, much of it for his adopted hometown of Oshawa, ON. This holiday season he’s doing fundraising for a local charitable organization called Community Living Oshawa/Clarington (CLOC), which offers opportunities for growth, inclusion and empowerment to people with developmental disabilities, and their families. He used Oshawa Generals Hockey Club tickets and autographed player cards which were raffled off on October 13, raising $595.

100% proceeds from all of his “Giv’er for Charity” merchandise sold at his wrestling and speaking events, all during his special fundraiser will be happening throughout October and November. For those who can’t make it out to an event in October/November/ December, he has also set-up an online donation option through this link. (Canadian only).

It should be noted that Deaner has also raised nearly $4800 for Lansdowne Center, which helps those on the autism spectrum.

* Knockout Wrestling presented Knockout Scares Cancer on October 19 at Via Entertainment, Leesburg, FL. The event featured wrestling, trick-or-treating, raffles, food and drink, and a lot more. The event raised $1,500 toward medical costs of two students from Umatilla High with cancer.

* Pure Wrestling Association/Canada held their annual fundraiser on October 19 show to benefit the Hunter Costello Memorial FUN-dation in Goderich, ON, and raised $3000 toward an accessible playground and to defer pediatric health care costs.

* Dynamo Pro Wrestling/Glory Pro Wrestling was part of the annual Eat and Treat event on October 19 at the Chesterfield Amphitheater in Chesterfield, MO, with Dynamo Pro Wrestling and Glory Pro Wrestling matches with $18,000 raised for Maryville University Kids Rock Cancer.

* Empire Wrestling Federation returned to Redlands, CA on October 19 at the Redlands Elks Lodge, raising <b>$1500</b> for veterans programs ranging from adaptive therapy to homeless veterans.

* VxS Wrestling raised $830 at For Pete’s Sake, a cancer fundraiser on October 20 at the Knights of Columbus, Ridgefield Park, NJ.

* ACTION Wrestling returned to the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA on October 25 and raised at least $1,000 to benefit Promise Place, which exists to prevent domestic violence through awareness programs, educational training and providing safe environments for the victims and their families, utilizing legal advocacy, emergency shelters and transitional housing.

* Dynamite Championship Wrestling presented a fundraiser for the Delaware chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on October 26 at the Marydel Fire Department in Marydel, DE, raising $150.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presented Hardcore Halloween on October 26 at the Wexford Civic Center in Cadillac, MI. Fans brought 700 pounds of numerous dog and cat food and other supplies for local animal shelters.

* Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum held its second anniversary show on October 31 at Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum, Dania Beach, and continued its fundraising campaign for the American Cancer Society (figure raised noted above).

* Showcase Pro Wrestling will hold food drives at its three scheduled shows in November; in Showcase Pro Wrestling School, 126 Main Street, Woonsocket, RI (November 1), Taunton, MA (Taunton VFW, November 16), and Attleboro, MA (Attleboro Moose Lodge, November 30), collecting food for the Woonsocket food pantry at St. James Episcopal Church. For every item donated fans, will get an entry for a chance to win free tickets to an upcoming event. They collected 51 pounds of food at the November 1 show and 81 pounds on November 16.

* Primal Conflict Wrestling presented “A Night To Remember XIII” on November 2 in Harpers Ferry, WV. collecting 121 pounds of canned and non-perishable foods at the show.

* House Of Bricks Pro Wrestling presented #VeteranSlam5 on Saturday November 2 in New Bedford, MA, raising $100 for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling held the 16th annual HPW Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive show, part 1 on November 2 in Columbus, IN collecting $700 in cash, $500 in toys and $2400 in bikes for a total of $3600 for Cheer Fund 1.

* Canadian Wrestling’s Elite came to Portage Collegiate in Portage la Prairie, MB on November 6 and raised over $300 to benefit the Portage La Prairie Bear Claw Initiative, an Indigenous lead grassroots initiative.

* Capital Pro Wrestling returned to Lansing, MI on November 9. $200 was donated to Soles4Vets, a charity that makes sure veterans across Michigan have socks and shoes.

* PWA and 3 Hogs BBQ co-sponsored a Food Drive and eight exciting matches on November 9 at the Central Market in York, PA, collecting 450 canned and non-perishable goods for donation to York area food banks.

* UWC returned to the Kelly’s Banquet Hall in Wrightstown, NJ for its Annual Canned Food Drive on November 9; collecting five grocery bags full of canned goods and non perishables for the New Egypt Food Pantry.

* Crown of Maine Wrestling returned to the Van Buren Community Center in Van Buren, Maine for “Feast or Fury” on November 9 with the first ever Crown of Maine Coat Drive, collecting 80 winter coats, along with hats and mittens/gloves.

* MPWA Pro Wrestling returned on November 9 to The Mall of Monroe, Monroe, MI and raised $700 for the Navarre Library Homeless Children Literacy Program.

* Total Aggression Pro Wrestling returned to Sautee-Nacoochee, GA on November 15 for its annual fundraising event for Caring Hands Ministry Christmas dinner and toy giveaway, and raised at least $5,000.

* Wrestling With Purpose/EWA came to Weathers Arena in Shelby, NC on November 15 for A Smile for Kairee, raising $4,400 for Kairee Sanders, a 16 year old young lady who has faced adversity her entire life including hydrocephalus, complete hearing loss in her left ear, epilepsy, glaucoma, legal blindness, sleep apnea, and decreased kidney function, as well as beings developmentally delayed, and has been a patient at Chapel Hill’s Craniofacial Team since she was 8 months old.

* Brew City Wrestling held its annual Headlock on Hunger show on November 16 at the Elks Lodge in Waukesha, WI collecting 220 pounds of food.

* Crossroads Wrestling held a fundraiser show on November 16 for Kathie Fitzpatrick, raising $1,400. Kathie is a long-time friend of the professional wrestling industry, especially to the local independent promotions and wrestlers. She has provided transportation, shelter, and support to talent at NO charge for 30+ years, and actively works for Toys for Tots efforts at independent wrestling shows in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

* Superstar Smackdown took place November 16 at the Incrediplex, Indianapolis, IN. Money raised serves Timmy Global Health, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that expands access to healthcare and empowers students and volunteers to tackle today’s most pressing global health challenges in the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Guatemala.

* ELKMANIA held its annual show ELKMANIA 7 on November 16, raising $1,726 at a fundraiser for the Elks National Foundation, which provides veterans services, medical research and college scholarships.

* Ontario independent wrestler Holden Albright is working with multiple Ontario independent wrestling promotions for the #ToyVanFull campaign. The campaign will accept new unwrapped toys for children (wrestling theme preferred, but not necessary) for the Toy Mountain campaign of Salvation Army Canada.

– November 17 and December 15- Alpha-1 Wrestling, Hamilton, ON

– November 22 – Cross Body Wrestling, Kitchener, ON

– November 23 – New School Wrestling, Hamilton, ON

– November 26 – Cigar Slam Toronto, Toronto, ON

– November 30 – Bordertown Wrestling, Fort Erie, ON

– December 6 – Union of Independent Professional Wrestlers, Toronto, ON

– December 7 – Barrie Wrestling and Cross Body Wrestling, Kitchener, ON

– December 8 – Courage Pro Wrestling, Hamilton, ON

– December 12 – Championship Wrestling from Ontario, Etobicoke, ON

* Pro Wrestling Eclipse returned on November 17 to Oshawa, ON, collecting donations for the LIFE Project, a community group seeking warm clothing for the upcoming winter months. 3+ bags of clothing were collected, and $500 was also raised for Cody Deaner’s campaign (see above).

* Delmarva Wrestling Digest held its fifth annual Toys for Tots Drive on November 20 at Arby’s, 700 N 6th St, Denton, MD…with The Briscoes, collecting nearly 1000 toys… and counting, as well as $2000 in donations.

* Horror Slam Wrestling is asking for cash donations to be contributed to local church food pantries at their November 22 and December 13 shows at B.V. Goodell VFW Post 552, Lincoln Park, MI.

* Absolute Intense Wrestling held a turkey drive on November 23, donating at least 12 turkeys and other non-perishables to a local Cleveland, ON shelter that works with the hungry.

* Old Time Wrestling returned to Lindenwold, NJ on November 23 with a Toys for Tots collection.

* RAGE Warriors returned to Roanoke Rapids High School Gym on Saturday, November 23, with all proceeds go to support the Roanoke Rapids Police Club’s “Christmas for the Kids” program.

* James Carver Promotions presented United Pro Wrestling’s Annual Toys for Tots event on November 23 in Bowling Green, KY, collecting 57 toys.

* Uprise Pro Wrestling out of Hendersonville, NC held a special event for the Toys For Tots WNC program on November 23 at the East Flat Rock National Guard Armory with $250 and around 100 toys.

* True Wrestling held its annual Tilt-A-Whirl Toy Drive on November 23 at the Salvation Army in Berwick, PA, collecting 30-40 toys.

* All Pro Wrestling/Nevada presented Headlock on Hunger at Reed High School, Sparks, NV on November 23, raising $8,800 for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

* Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling presented “Headlocks for Hunger” on November 23 in Nanaimo, BC; collecting 375 pounds of canned and non-perishable foods for the Loaves and Fishes food bank.

* Southern States Wrestling returns to Kingsport, TN on November 27 for Thanksgiving Extravaganza, benefiting Hunger First of Kingsport and The Johnia Berry Memorial Toy Drive.

* World’s Finest Wrestling will do a raffle where fans get a ticket for a WFW package with DVDs, T-shirts, stickers, in return for a donated food item at its November 30 and December 28 events in Connersville, IN.

* WrestleCade Weekend is a family-friendly convention that celebrates wrestling and sports entertainment from all eras from November 29-December 1 at the Benton Convention Center, Winston-Salem, NC. It is one of the largest 3-day events of its kind in the world, bringing in an estimated 31,000+ attendees since 2012. Proceeds from the event go to the Christmas Toy Drive to benefit The Salvation Army.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presents its annual Headlock on Hunger event; collecting non perishable food for local shelters. on November 30 at the Wexford Civic Center in Cadillac, MI with ROH’s Beer City Bruiser Matt Winchester, and Silas Young.

* Xtreme Mountain Wrestling Alliance presents Khori’s Show: A Benefit Show for Khori Overholt on November 30 at Ft. Craig Boys and Girls Club in Maryville, TN to raise funds for a heart transplant.

* Championship Wrestling From Ontario comes to the Germania Club, 863 King Street E, Hamilton, ON on November 30 for Hammering Cancer, to benefit the Canadian Cancer Society.

* Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling presents Hardcore with a Heart, the promotion’s annual show to feed the hungry in Detroit, MI on December 1 at the Hot Rock Sports Bar, 24300 Hoover Road, in Warren, MI.

* Ascend Pro Wrestling returns to Norwood, OH on December 1 for Secret Slamta (6:00 pm bell time) at the Village of Woodlawn Recreation and Community Center 10050 Woodlawn Blvd, Woodlawn, OH. This is a pro wrestling fundraiser to buy holiday gifts for children in the Norwood, Woodlawn, and greater Cincinnati area. Tickets are $10 ($5 off with a new, unwrapped toy directly donated

* ACTION Wrestling returns to the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA on December 6 with a 7:30 pm bell time for their annual Toys for Tots show.

* Big Time Wrestling returns to Newark Pavilion, 6430 Thornton Ave, Newark, CA on December 6 for its annual Rock The Bells toy drive show featuring PENTA 0M, Rey Fenix, Brian Pillman Jr.

* Crossfire Wrestling returns to the Merritton Community Centre, St. Catharines. ON on December 7 for the annual Jingle Bell Brawl. Partial proceeds will go to The Niagara Peninsula Foundation for Children.

* Barrie Wrestling returns to action for Festivus of Wrestlevus, 49 Ferris Lane, Barrie, ON on December 7, once again partnering with their friends at 931 Fresh Radio and 101.1 BIG FM to donate as many toys and food as we can to Christmas Cheer Barrie. Bring new unwrapped toys and/or non-perishable food items and receive a draw ticket for each item brought.

* Innovate Wrestling will be holding a toy drive at its December 7 Christmas Classic in Morristown, TN.

* Total Wrestling Federation comes to Ambler’s Hall, Stockton, CA on December 7. Bring a toy for us to take to Shriners Hospital in Sacramento for the holidays. $10 advance/online, $12 at the door, $8 for kids under 18 . Matches include “High Flying Sensation” Matt Fury vs “Archangel” Michael Nothing, Steven “Beast” Smith vs ????, CJ Dirt vs Tuco Montez, “Big MF” Matt Freeman vs Johnny Ink, Andrew Arch vs Ashton Morris

* Wrestling With Purpose presents Heart Of A Champion on Saturday December 7, at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, Lumberton, NC. Proceeds go to help the Robeson County Special Olympics.

* Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling returns to Sapperton Hall in New Westminster, BC on December 7 for Wrestling With Hunger Games, teaming up with Share Family Services, Surrey Christmas Bureau and Blanket BC. For each blanket, toy, clothing item or non-perishable food item donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket. The more items a fan brings the more tickets they get! Multiple prizes will be raffled off after the show, including 2 pairs of tickets to BALLROOM BRAWL 13.

* Hamilton Pro Wrestling will again present Wreck the Halls at Dom Polski Hall, 4 Solidarnosc Place, Hamilton, ON on December 7, collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items for a local food drive as well as toys.

* NAWA Professional Wrestling will hold its annual Toys for Tots collection on December 7 at the Burke County Fair, Morganton, NC.

* Empire Wrestling Federation returns to San Bernardino, CA on December 7 at the VFW Post 8737, 2018 Foothill Boulevard for its annual Jingle Slam Toy Drive show.

* ECWA Pro Wrestling has scheduled its annual Toys for Tots show on December 7 at Asbury United Methodist Church, New Castle, DE.

* UWC Pro Wrestling will hold its 21st annual Toys for Tots show on December 7 at Kelly’s Bar Banquet Hall in Wrightstown, NJ.

* Pure Pro Wrestling will present Christmas Clash on December 7 in Flint, MI, working with the Catholic Charities to raise awareness, funds, and food for the North End Soup Kitchen and their efforts to feed the community.

*Wrestling With Purpose‎ presents Heart Of A Champion 2 on December 7 at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, Lumberton, NC to benefit the Robeson County Special Olympics, featuring CW Anderson and Jimmy Valiant.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling will again hold the 16th annual HPW Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive show, part 2 on December 7 at their home at the 4-H Fairgrounds, Columbus, IN.

* Primal Conflict Wrestling presents “StarrClash” on Sunday, December 8 Harpers Ferry KOA, 343 Campground Road, Harpers Ferry, WV as a Toys for Tots show. Doors open at 3 pm for Meet & Greet. 4 pm bell time.

* Lucky Pro Wrestling will be working with West Real Estate for a special Toys for Tots drive on December 8. For a donation to Toys for Tots fans will get a photo with & autograph from Justin Credible (who will be dressed as Aldo), Vern Vicallo, Royce Bishop, Sweatboy and Ricky Archer. The signing will take place at the West Real Estate office at 386 Main St in Wilmington MA. All details can be found at LuckyProWrestling.co<http://www.LuckyProWrestling.com<http://www.LuckyProWrestling.com>m

* International Big Time Wrestling presents its tenth Annual Toy Drive on Sunday, December 8 with a special 1:00 pm belltime at El Club Detroit, 4114 Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI. Admission is a donation of an unwrapped brand new toy.

* Battle On The Border Pro Wrestling presents “Miracle On Main Street” on December 13 at Globetrotters VFW in Addyston, OH. Details to come on the charity to be benefited.

* House Of Bricks Pro Wrestling presents Clash For A Cure on Friday, December 13 benefitting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at VFW Post 2892 in Fairhaven MA.

* MCW Pro Wrestling/Future of Honor will hold its annual Toys for Tots show on December 14 at the MCW Arena 1000 Joppa Farm Road, Joppa, MD.

* Atlantic Pro Wrestling came to the Newburyport Elks, 25 Low Street, Newburyport, MA for an annual Toy Drive show on December 14.

* DWI Wrestling will hold a Toys for Tots fundraiser on December 14, at 1:30 pm.at the Rivercrest Community Development Rivercrest Clubhouse parking lot, 11560 Ramble Creek Drive, Riverview, FL

* Combat Zone Wrestling and DJ Hyde have agreed again to do the annual Toys for Tots collection (in conjunction with the Marine Corps Reserve) for the fourteenth year in a row as they present Cage of Death XXI on Saturday, December 14 at the Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum, 333 Preston Ave, Voorhees Township, NJ.

* Battle On The Border Pro Wrestling presents “Christmas Chaos” on December 14 at VFW Post 7570 in Harrison, OH. Details to come on the charity to be benefited.

* Dropkick Depression presents To Infinity And Beyond on December 14 at the Knights of Columbus, 61 Pine St, Old Bridge, NJ with a 7:30 pm bell time. Main event: Terra Calaway vs Jeff Cannonball in Terra Calaway’s final match of her career. Dropkick Depression helps raise funds for worthy non-profit organizations bringing awareness to depression and suicide prevention.

*Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum presents its third annual Toy Drive on December 14 at The Casino at Dania Beach, FL.

* World League Wrestling returns to Troy, MO for Christmas Bash 2019 will be taking place on December 14th at the Race Wrestling Arena in Troy and you’ll get the chance to see the great wrestling action that WLW brings to the table every time, but also help out the needy. This event is a food drive for the Bread For Life Food Pantry in Troy. They are in need of canned food items and dry cereal. To help them out, WLW is hosting a raffle in which you can bring in 5 food items and have the chance to win a free smart tv! If you bring in 10 items, you get 2 chances, etc.

* Dynamite Championship Wrestling holds its annual Toys for Tots collection at its December 14 show at the Marydel Fire Department in Marydel, DE.

* Eastern Panhandle Pro Wrestling held its Christmas charity event, entitled Absolute Domination, on December 20 at Middleway Volunteer Fire Company, Kearneysville, WV to benefit Martinsdale Rescue Mission.

* Total Wrestling Federation returns on December 21 to Colonial Theatre in Sacramento in Stockton, CA for Wreck The Halls to collect toys for children at Shriner’s Hospitals.

* Northeast Wrestling returns to the NEW Arena, 40 Peck Road, Bethany, CT on December 21 for a special Toys for Tots Event with Brian Pillman Jr.

* Great Canadian Wrestling/Pop Culture Canada/New School Wrestling return to Oshawa, ON on December 27 for Season’s Beatings to benefit Simcoe Hall Settlement House, collecting canned and non-perishable goods.

* Pro Wrestling Eclipse presents its Holiday show in Oshawa, ON on Friday, December 27 (2:00 pm bell time) at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43, 471 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON in partnership with Feed The Need Durham. The Eclipse Cup is one of the oldest awards in PWE tracing back to before PWE ever existed. Previous winner have included Joshua James, Tyler Tirva and most recently Jake Jones.

* DAWG Pro Wrestling will be holding a Toys for Tots and canned food collection at their December 28 show at MaxFit and Sports on 240 Delsea Drive in Glassboro, NJ.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presents Christmas Chaos on December 28 at the Wexford Civic Center in Cadillac, MI, collecting Christmas gifts for those less fortunate.

Please email me your events, or message me at the PWBTS Facebook page. I want to start listing these events as soon as possible.

Until next time….