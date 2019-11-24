Women of Wrestling to take the show on the road

Nov 24, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck
🚨🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨🚨WOW Superheroes will be going on a LIVE Tour! Where should we go?! Vote for your city 👇🦁💜
A post shared by 🦁 FAITH THE LIONESS 🦁 (@wow_thelioness) on Nov 24, 2019 at 11:47am PST
Post Category: News Tags: WOW
