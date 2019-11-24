AEW not buying Triple H’s story

Triple H Comments On AEW Star Britt Baker Camera Appearance At NXT Takeover

“The director who shot Britt Baker on camera did not know who she was. The shot was not intended but it became the elephant in the room and they had to call it out. He says he doesn’t want to put her in a position to get heat with “her employer”.

HHH feels bad about possibly creating a problematic situation for Britt Baker. He also notes that Britt got into a shot with Steph not long ago and that was also an accident. Says he doesn’t have a problem with her appearing, he just doesn’t want to create a problem”.