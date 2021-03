Austin explains why Undertaker had to be the first guest on his new show

“When we signed on, WWE wanted to come out with a bang, get a huge guest. Undertaker has been doing the Undertaker character for 30 years. In my estimate he’s the best character in the history of the business. To be able to ride that lightning bolt for as long as he did, to make the changes he needed to to stay relevant and fresh, he was our first guest to go after.”

source: Yahoo