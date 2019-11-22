Sammy Guevara talks about wrestling Cody Rhodes on Dynamite

Nov 22, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

“I woke up and checked my phone. It was just kind of blowing up from everybody saying congrats and whatnot. And then I check, I see it. It’s kind of that moment where you’re like ‘Is this like real? Is this really happening?’ And then once I realized it was actually legit, this is actually going to happen, it’s almost like I go into work mode. OK, now the pressure’s on. This is going to be the first match in TV history for AEW. I’m the first match. Cody’s very good, I know I’m very good. But now I’ve got to prove how good I am to the most people I’ve ever competed in front of.”

source: Bleacher Report

