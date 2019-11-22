Sammy Guevara talks about wrestling Cody Rhodes on Dynamite

“I woke up and checked my phone. It was just kind of blowing up from everybody saying congrats and whatnot. And then I check, I see it. It’s kind of that moment where you’re like ‘Is this like real? Is this really happening?’ And then once I realized it was actually legit, this is actually going to happen, it’s almost like I go into work mode. OK, now the pressure’s on. This is going to be the first match in TV history for AEW. I’m the first match. Cody’s very good, I know I’m very good. But now I’ve got to prove how good I am to the most people I’ve ever competed in front of.”

source: Bleacher Report