More NXT/AEW ratings numbers, plus notes on Cornette, Scurll, and Maddin

– The real issue as far as the NWA Powrrr controversy was concerned was that Jim Cornette refused to apologize.

– Marty Scurll owns the rights to the name Villain Club, so he could bring it with him to AEW, WWE or New Japan if he or they wanted it. For whatever this is worth, Scurll is not advertised on Final Battle and given the tease on BTE, one would put AEW as the favorites to get him. His contract expires on 11/30.

– Right now Dio Maddin still has the spot, and they are just having him sell the Brock Lesnar beating.

– Highest Point of Dynamite and NXT this week:

Dynamite: Chris Jericho and Scorpio Sky promo did 1,004,000 viewers

NXT: Ending of Becky x Rhea, post match brawl and the start of Ricochet x Riddle and another post match brawl did 1,072,000 viewers

Darby vs. Moxley did 899,000 viewers. Cole vs. Dijakovic did 821,000.

source: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter