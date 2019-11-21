Match set for No Surrender, Kenny King vs. Rhett Titus, Terri appearance

– Legendary WWE Diva Terri Runnels headlines 23rd Annual IWF LOUD & PROUD April 18, 2020 at Rec Center, Nutley, NJ w/ Kevin Knight, Roman Zachary, Bull James, Dracko, Kareem West, Shane O’Brien, Tony Graves, Atkins Brothers, Justin Adams, Sage & Eloy Fiesta. Proceeds benefit American Cancer Society. EXCLUSIVE TICKET PRE-SALE UNDERWAY NOW!

– ROH announced: Kenny King will face his former friend Rhett Titus at ROH Final Battle Fallout. Ring of Honor announced on Wednesday that King and Titus will face off on the show, which takes place on December 15th from Philadelphia. The full announcement is below:

Former Friends Kenny King And Rhett Titus Square Off At Final Battle Fallout

The highly personal issue between former friends and tag team partners Kenny King and Rhett Titus will come to a head when they go one-on-one at Final Battle Fallout in Philadelphia on Dec. 15.

There’s a bit of irony in the fact that the first-ever singles match between King and Titus is taking place in the City of Brotherly Love. King and Titus — who won the ROH World Tag Team Championship in 2012 as The All-Night Express — had been as close as brothers for years, but their bond has been shattered and replaced with hostility.

Philadelphia is where the acrimony began. At an ROH live event in June, King berated Titus for coming up short in his match against ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor. King said Titus has no heart and his pregnant wife (who was seated in the front row) and young son are embarrassed by him.

The war of words between King and Titus has continued, but the talking will end at Final Battle Fallout. Will Titus make King pay for humiliating him in front of his family? Or will King, who undoubtedly will have the controversial Amy Rose in his corner, be able to back up his disrespectful remarks?

Join us in Philadelphia or streaming for HonorClub to find out!