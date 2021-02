“Jordan Myles” heads to the independent circuit

ACH Says Vince McMahon Can’t Hold Him Down After Being Announced For Independent Events

In a post on Twitter, ACH took one more shot at WWE and Vince McMahon. He wrote: “Hey @VinceMcMahon, can’t hold me down no more. This is FOR THE WRESTLING CULTURE.”

ACH will be at Squad Goals on Dec 1st

At District Atlanta