ACH/Jordan Myles making first non-WWE appearance tomorrow

ACH, the man formerly known as Jordan Myles, wrote on Twitter that he will be participating in two matches for two independent promotions over the next few days, first for Heavy Metal Wrestling tomorrow night and then going to Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment on Sunday, December 1.

ACH, who severed his ties with WWE over a t-shirt created for him that depicts blackface, also uploaded a photo of him signing a WWE document followed by a tweet addressed to Vince McMahon saying, “Can’t hold me down no more. This is FOR THE WRESTLING CULTURE.”

WWE has not said if ACH, real name Albert Hardie Jr., has been released from his WWE deal but judging by the fact that he’s taking bookings, it looks like that’s the case.

ACH wrote last week that he quit WWE in a video uploaded on social media.