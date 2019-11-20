WWE corporate employee wins the 24/7 title during town hall meeting!

A WWE corporate employee won the 24/7 title yesterday during a town hall meeting held at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

The win came after Truth, who was giving a speech, left in a hurry and went face first into the backdrop. With him out cold, an employee, referred to as Michael, got up from the front row and with a WWE referee sitting next to him, covered for the pinfall and victory.

But his title reign only last a few hours. As the new champ was being congratulated by WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano, he was required to do five push-ups and five sit-ups before he’s offered a “contract.” Truth was already lurking in the background waiting for his opportunity and when Michael was in his fifth sit-up, Truth jumped on him and pinned him. Truth took the title, and the contract, telling Michael that “You don’t need this!”

Truth has now won the 24/7 title for a whopping 23 times!