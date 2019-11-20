Nick Aldis Remarks on the NWA Muting Jim Cornette’s Inappropriate Line

Nick Aldis has taken to Twitter to address the latest episode of NWA Powerrr being temporarily pulled over a Jim Cornette comment that offended people. As reported on Tuesday, the episode was pulled offline over a line that Cornette said about how “Trevor Murdoch is the only person who can strap a bucket of fried chicken to his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia.” The episode has been returned to the service with the line muted.

Posting to Twitter, Aldis apologized for the remarks making it to air and said, “This is no way speaking on behalf of the NWA, I am absolutely speaking for myself: I thought the comment was in poor taste and unnecessary. I totally understand why it caused many to be upset. It was a lack of judgment or sensitivity. I have worked really hard along with many others on this team to make this brand mean something again and this is not how I want NWA to be trending.”