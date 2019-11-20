WWE NXT Report 11/20/19

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. NXT General Manager William Regal is backstage with security, outside of a door. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appears to a mixed reaction in the arena. Lynch nods at Regal and marches to the ring as her music hits. Alicia Taylor does the introduction and Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Some fans boo but some cheer and fans chant “NXT!” now. Becky finally speaks and says it’s been a while since she’s been here. She goes on and says it’s been a while… since the people here saw Becky kick someone’s ass live. Well, we won’t have to wait much longer. She readies for a fight as fans chant her name. Becky takes the mic and says Triple H issued an open invitation for tonight but she was coming anyway. She goes on about SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. Fans chant “Shayna’s gonna kill you!” over Becky, who has strong words for Baszler. Fans chant “Becky!” now. Becky tells Baszler to bring “Mary and Jessica” to the ring with her if she wants, but she is on your show and in your ring, what are you going to do about it? Becky drops the mic and waits for a fight. The music hits and out comes Rhea Ripley to the stage instead.

Ripley marches to the ring as Lynch stares her down. Fans chant “Rhea’s gonna kill you!” now. Ripley says if Lynch if The Man, let’s see if she has a set of balls. She drops the mic and steps to Lynch as fans chant “Rhea!” now. A referee gets in between them as the match is made official.

Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch

The bell rings and they go at it in this non-title match. They go to the corner and break. Ripley with a headlock now as fans chant her name. They run the ropes and Lynch takes Rhea down with a forearm. Rhea rolls out of the ring. She catches Lynch through the ropes and drops her face-first into the apron. We go to commercial with Rhea in control.

The screen split for the break and we see how Ripley has dominated Lynch through the commercials. Ripley keeps Lynch grounded in the middle of the ring when she tries to make a comeback. Ripley shuts down another comeback and drops Lynch for another 2 count as we come back from the break. Ripley punks Lynch around and talks trash. Lynch fights back but Ripley kicks her down. Ripley sends Lynch to the apron and charges but misses. Lynch with strikes to the apron. Lynch goes to the top but Ripley launches her from the top to the mat.

Ripley goes on and hits the big DDT. Fans chant “NXT!” now. The referee counts while they’re both down. They get up right before 7 and start trading shots from their knees. They unload with strikes now. Ripley catches Lynch and drops her face-first on the mat for a close 2 count. Ripley rolls Lynch for a 2 count out of nowhere. Lynch counters with an enziguri. Lynch goes to the top and nails a leg drop for another close 2 count.

Fans do dueling chants now. They tangle and Lynch goes for the Disarm-Her as fans pop. Rhea avoids it and overpowers. Ripley powers up for a powerbomb but Lynch blocks it. More back and forth now. Ripley climbs up and beats on Lynch. Ripley hits the big superplex and both are down. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke suddenly run down and attack Lynch and Ripley.

No Contest

– After the bell, Lynch and Ripley fight off the Horsewomen. They clear the ring twice and stand tall together as Lynch’s music hits, and Baszler looks on from the ramp.

– We see a black pick-up truck arrive outside. The Revival steps out and they meet up with a small group of security before heading into the NXT Arena. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a quick vignette on NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray.

Kona Reeves vs. Matt Riddle

We go to the ring and out comes Kona Reeves. Ricochet suddenly flies in from out of nowhere and takes out Reeves at ringside. Fans go wild as Ricochet enters the ring wearing his RAW colors. Mauro says this was supposed to be Matt Riddle vs. Kona Reeves. Riddle’s music hits and out he comes. This will be Ricochet vs. Riddle now.

Matt Riddle vs. Ricochet

The bell rings and they go at it. Ricochet takes Matt Riddle down first and sends him out to the floor to regroup. Ricochet runs the ropes for a suicide dive as fans continue to pop.

Ricochet brings Riddle back into the ring and goes for the standing Shooting Star Press but Riddle catches him in a submission. More back and forth and counters now. Riddle with a big floater suplex for another pin attempt. They tangle some more until Ricochet hits a big neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ricochet goes to the top but has to land on his feet off the Phoenix Splash attempt. Riddle fights back and connects with big strikes, including the Final Flash. Riddle keeps fighting and hits a big German suplex for a pop. Fans chant “holy shit!” now.

Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura suddenly appear from the crowd, wearing blue SmackDown t-shirts. Riddle and Ricochet end up fighting them off the apron to the floor. Riddle and Ricochet keep fighting now. Riddle rolls Ricochet up for the pin to win.

Winner: Matt Riddle

– After the bell, Nakamura and Cesaro beat down Riddle and Ricochet as fans boo them. Riddle and Ricochet fight back, sending the two SmackDown Superstars on their way after Ricochet nails a huge flying spot from the top. Nakamura has Riddle in the ring now. He charges but NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong makes the save. Riddle ends up sending Strong out. Finn Balor runs in and takes out Riddle. Riddle fights back Balor gets the upperhand. Riddle drops Balor with the Final Flash. Balor retreats to the ramp as Riddle’s music hits and fans cheer for Riddle. Riddle looks on from the ring as Balor recovers to the stage.

– The announcers hype tonight’s show and Takeover.

– We get a video package with Killian Dain and Damian Priest commenting on the Triple Threat with Pete Dunne.

– We see NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype Survivor Series.

The Revival vs. The Undisputed Era

We go to the ring and out first comes The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era are out next for this non-title match.

O’Reilly starts off with Dawson and they go at it. They trade big strikes and lock back up. Fish tags in and they go for the double team but both teams face off in the middle of the ring now. The champs go to ringside for a breather as fans do dueling chants. Fish and Wilder come back in but Wilder stalls some. Fish with a knee to the gut. Wilder fights off both opponents from the corner. They double team him but Dawson makes the save. They trade double counters and we get a stand-off between both teams for a pop. That breaks down and they go at it, trading strikes. All four competitors end up down on the outside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Fish unloads in the corner. O’Reilly tags in for more strikes on Dash as fans do dueling chants. Fish and O’Reilly with a double suplex and a 2 count on Wilder. Fish with more strikes on Dash to keep him down. O’Reilly comes in and takes Dash down. Fish pounds on Dash some more and keeps him down. O’Reilly drives a knee into Dash and keeps him down again.

O’Reilly with a jumping knee to drop Dash as Fish tags back in. Dash ends up down on the outside. O’Reilly follows with kicks to Dash. O’Reilly brings Dash back in and works him over for another 2 count. Dash with a quick 2 count out of nowhere. O’Reilly with a jumping knee and Dash goes back down. Fish tags back in but Dash slams him with a belly-to-back suplex. Fans rally for The Revival now.

Dash fights Fish out of the corner. O’Reilly comes in and slams Dash for another close 2 count. O’Reilly with a basement dropkick to send Dash out of the ring. O’Reilly with a running knee to Dash’s face from the apron to the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Wilder finally drops O’Reilly. Fish tags in but Wilder dumps him out. Wilder and Dawson go at it on the outside. Dawson and Fish unload in the ring now. Dawson gets the upperhand and then dropkicks Fish for a pop. Dawson drops Fish and sends O’Reilly off the apron. Dawson with a swinging neckbreaker on Fish. Dawson goes to the top and nails the headbutt on Fish for the close 2 count.

More back and forth now. Dawson drops Fish on his head for a close 2 count. Dawson can’t believe it. Fans do dueling chants. O’Reilly saves Fish from a big double team but The Revival hits him instead. Dawson ends up taking Fish to the top and chopping him. Dawson climbs up for a superplex but O’Reilly makes the save and sends him down to the mat. Dash ends up nailing a big DDT on O’Reilly from the apron to the floor. The Revival hits the superplex – splash combo but Fish still kicks out at 2. The Revival can’t believe it.

Fans chant for “NXT!” and “Tag team wrestling!” again. Fish ends up fighting off both of the champions in the corner. Fish and Dawson trade big strikes now. Fish with a Samoan Drop to Dawson. O’Reilly comes back in to assist Fish but Wilder makes the save and they hit a big Shatter Machine on Fish. Dawson covers but O’Reilly pulls him out to break the pin for a big pop. O’Reilly takes out Dawson at ringside as fans do dueling chants. O’Reilly leaps off the apron and takes out Dash at ringside. O’Reilly brings it back in and goes on,nailing a flying knee drop to the back of Dawson’s neck. Dawson somehow kicks out at 2 and everyone is shocked.

Fans chant “fight forever!” now as O’Reilly and Dawson are in the ring now. O’Reilly drops him with strikes for a 2 count. O’Reilly shows some frustration now. Fish comes in but the double team is blocked. Dawson with the double team on the champs. Dawson with a 2 count on O’Reilly. More back and forth as Fish and O’Reilly stalk Dawson now, staring him down. Dawson tells them to kiss his ass and they hit him with the Total Elimination for the pin to win as Fish covers and Dash tries to recover on the outside.

Winners: The Undisputed Era

– After the match, Fish and O’Reilly stand tall as their music hits. They raise the NXT Tag Team Titles in the air as we go to replays.

– The camera cuts backstage to The Forgotten Sons being kept apart from RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders by security. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype women’s WarGames at Takeover on Saturday.

Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai

We go to the ring and out comes NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray for this non-title match. Dakota Kai is out next.

The bell rings and Kai attacks swinging. Kai goes to work but has a boot caught in the corner. Kai counters and drops Ray for a close 2 count. Kai unloads and brings it back in the ring for a kick. More back and forth. Ray turns it around in the corner and unloads with stomps as some fans boo. Ray with a vertical suplex for a 2 count on Kai.

Kai rolls Ray up for a 2 count out of the corner. Ray counters and plants Kai face-first. Ray goes on and covers again for another 2 count. Ray puts a boot to the injured knee, keeping Kai down in pain as fans boo. Ray talks trash and keeps Kai down, slapping her around. Ray with a big chop in the corner. Kai fights but Ray unloads and beats her down. More back and forth. Kai hits a double stomp as Ray approaches in the corner. Kai with a clothesline and a dropkick. Kai with more kicks to keep Ray down. They end up on the floor and Kai launches Ray into the steel ring steps. Kai goes on and brings it back in for a close 2 count. Kai with a bicycle kick and a superkick. Ray comes right back and drives Kai into the mat for the pin to win.

Winner: Kay Lee Ray

– After the match, Kay Lee Ray stands tall with her title as we go to replays. Carmella suddenly appears on the apron. Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are with her, wearing SmackDown t-shirts. They beat down the NXT Superstars. Tegan Nox and other NXT Superstars hit the ring. Sarah Logan and others from RAW also hit the ring. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane runs down and leaps off the top with a big InSane Elbow. Io Shirai and Sane face off but Logan levels Shirai with a big boot. Nikki Cross is swinging weapons as Rhea Ripley and others are also involved. Cross takes out several RAW and NXT Superstars with her trash can. Cross stands tall for a pop as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Tommaso Ciampa watching Dominik Dijakovic warm up backstage.

The Viking Raiders vs. The Forgotten Sons

We go to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champion The Viking Raiders first, Erik and Ivar. Fans chant “welcome back!” after The Raiders hit the ring. The Forgotten Sons are out next for this non-title match. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake hit the ring while Jaxson Ryker marches behind them.

Erik charges with a big dropkick to Blake, sending him to the floor, and then slams Cutler into the mat. Ivar tags in for some big double teaming on Cutler. The Vikings with more big double team moves. Cutler tries to make the save again but he gets tossed to the floor. Erik unloads on Cutler to the floor. Erik goes to work on Blake now. Erik gets caught and double teamed out of the corner. Cutler with a 2 count. Cutler ends up turning it around on Erik and keeping him down. The referee warns him and Ryker gets a cheap shot in. Cutler with shots in the corner now. Erik fights out of the corner and finally tags Ivar in. Ivar unloads on Cutler and also fights Blake off. More back and forth as they go down on the outside and we return to commercial.

Back from the break and Erik fights up from Blake. Ivar tags in and unloads on both opponents. Ivar with a crossbody on Blake. Ivar with a big splash on Cutler. The Vikings continue to run wild. They hit the big double team on Blake but Ryker breaks the pin with a boot on the bottom rope. Erik confronts Ryker at ringside but Cutler makes the save with the ring post. Cutler ends up taking Ivar down from behind in the ring. The Sons double team Ivar into Cutler’s knees for a close 2 count. Ivar fights off The Sons now. Erik tags in and launches Blake, then sends Cutler over the top. Ryker with a big cheap shot on Erik. Cutler scoops Erik on the apron and hits a big Death Valley Driver from the apron. Cutler brings Erik back in for a close 2 count.

The referee ejects Ryker to the back. Ivar runs the ropes and hits a big dive to Ryker. Cutler rolls Erik for a 2 count. Erik rocks Cutler with a big knee. Fans chant “War!” now for The Vikings. Blake launches Ivar into the other two participants with a top rope hurricanrana. The two teams face off in the middle of the ring now.

They start brawling with each other. Ivar ends up doing a bunch of handsprings and nailing a double back elbow on his opponents. Erik comes in for the double team on Cutler for the pin to get the non-title win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays. The Raiders stand tall in the middle of the ring with their titles.

– Charly Caruso talks about Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain at Takeover. The winner will face NXT Champion Adam Cole the next night at Survivor Series. She leads us to a video package with Cole giving comments on his title defense against the Triple Threat winner at Survivor Series.

– We see The Undisputed Era backstage as Adam Cole gets ready for the main event. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype Saturday’s “Takeover: WarGames 2019” event.

Ladder Match: Dominik Dijakovic vs. Adam Cole

We go to the ring for tonight’s Ladder Match main event as Dominik Dijakovic makes his way out, stopping to go around a ladder. The winner of this will earn the entry advantage for their team in WarGames. The Undisputed Era’s music hits next as NXT Champion Adam Cole makes his way out for this non-title match.

The bell rings and Cole unloads to start. Dijakovic comes back and beats him down with clubbing shots. Cole fights back but Dijakovic levels him with a big clothesline. Dijakovic goes under the ring and brings a ladder out. Dijakovic goes to bring the ladder in but Cole nails a baseball slide dropkick, sending the ladder back into Dijakovic.

They bring it back in and Dijakovic big boots the ladder into Cole, sending him down with it. Dijakovic slams the ladder on Cole once again. Dijakovic leans the ladder in the corner and launches Cole into it. Cole goes down and clutches his knee. Dijakovic stands the ladder up under the briefcase. Cole stops him from climbing. Cole climbs but gets pulled down. Dijakovic climbs the ladder but Cole superkicks his knee out and he falls to the mat. The referee checks on Dijakovic but Cole slams his surgically repaired knee into the ring post a few times. Dijakovic clutches his knee as the referee checks on him again. We go to commercial.

Back from the break as Cole and Dijakovic struggle for a ladder in a tug-of-war. Dijakovic gets it and leans it in the corner. Another ladder is under the briefcase. Dijakovic bridges a ladder from the corner to the ladder in the middle of the ring. Dijakovic rocks Cole but Cole fights him off to avoid being put through the corner ladder bridge. Cole counters and drops Dijakovic over his knee by the neck. Fans chant “NXT!” now.

Cole climbs but Dijakovic stops him. Dijakovic slams Cole from up high on the ladder through the ladder leaning in the corner. Fans chant “Mamma Mia!” now as Cole rolls around in pain. Cole goes on and ends up hitting a big Panama Sunrise from up high on the ladder. Fans go wild and chant “NXT!” now as Dijakovic is laid out on the outside.

Cole climbs the ladder again but Dijakovic stops him from behind. Dijakovic with a Torture Rack into a big knee. Dijakovic also goes down and clutches his hurt knee. Dijakovic hobbles up the ladder structure with one good foot. He grabs the briefcase but Cole meets him on the other side of the ladder. They struggle up high for the briefcase. Cole knocks Dijakovic in the head with the briefcase, sending him crashing through the ladder bridge in the corner. Cole finally unhooks the briefcase to win the match and earn the WarGames advantage.

Winner: Adam Cole

– After the match, Cole stands on top of the ladder and celebrates with the briefcase as The Undisputed Era’s music hits. We go to replays. Cole stands tall in the middle of the ring with the title and the briefcase as the referee raises his arm in victory. Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly come walking down the ramp as Cole looks on. A group of SmackDown Superstars, including Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, appear on the ramp to block The Undisputed Era. RAW Superstars come from behind to block them on the stage, including The Street Profits, The Viking Raiders, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. A big brawl breaks out on the ramp. The fight stops and the two main roster teams attack each other now. More NXT Superstars run down as the arena fills up with Superstars brawling. Drew McIntyre appears in the ring as Dijakovic recovers. Dijakovic gets up and turns around to a big Claymore Kick from Drew. Keith Lee enters the ring as Drew turns around. Lee lifts Drew and drops him with a big sitdown powerbomb. Ivar enters the ring and tares Lee down now. Fans chant for them both. Ivar and Lee run the ropes at the same time and leap out, both taking down the huge group of NXT, RAW and SmackDown Superstars at once. Fans chant for NXT. Cole is the only one standing alone in the ring now, standing tall and looking out at the chaos. Seth Rollins suddenly appears in the ring to a huge pop. Some fans pop for Rollins and some boo now. Cole turns around to a big superkick from Rollins. Some fans chant “burn it down!” now. The music interrupts and out comes Tommaso Ciampa to a big pop. Ciampa walks through the chaos as Rollins stares him down. Fans chant “Daddy’s home!” as Ciampa walks down. Ciampa stops and drops Cole again while staring at Rollins. Ciampa enters the ring with Rollins now. Fans continue their “Seth’s not cool!” chant as Ciampa and Rollins size each other up. Ciampa and Rollins start unloading on each other now. NXT goes off the air as other Superstars hit the ring and the brawl continues.

