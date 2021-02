Bischoff says AEW vs. NXT is nothing like WCW vs. WWF

“I don’t think that’s a fair comparison. I don’t mean to sound disrespectful to NXT or AEW but it’s kinda hard to compare the Monday Night Wars to the Wednesday Night Wars. I don’t really feel that’s a fair comparison to anyone, them or the Monday Night Wars.”

credit: Wrestling Inc. for the quote