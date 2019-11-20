Alicia Fox Addresses Her Bout with Alcoholism

In a post on her Instagram account, WWE Superstar Alicia Fox addressed her struggles with alcoholism and her working on recovering. You can read her comments below. You can read her comments below.

Her WWE status is still a bit of a question mark. Last month, WWE moved her profile on the company website to the alumni section.

Alicia Fox last appeared on WWE programming in late July at Raw reunion, but she hasn’t competed on TV since April when she had a tag team match on WWE Main Event. Fox was reportedly the reason that Arn Anderson was let go when Anderson allegedly allowed Fox to wrestle while intoxicated.

—-… for a WHILE I thought I could avoid addressing my #recovery of alcohol. I am human, and realized it was time to be #transparent and #honest w you #socialmedia now written on #cyberconcrete —- TODAY, Im a few months #sober, I’ve creatively navigated my emotions, snagged some new skills AND I WANT TO HELP!!! Ive learned that alcoholism is life threatening situation and support is available!! I figured I can sharing my insight and BE of SERVICE to anyone finding it hard to believe that ‘YOU ARE IMPORTANT’ and deserve an opportunity to learn how to live a clean and sober life… it would be an honor to share my #hope, #strength, and #experience —- SNAIL MAIL ME at @resilienceamongmankind 3948 3rd Street South suite #442; Jacksonville Beach 32250 —- I’m inviting everyone to a safe social place to discuss and expand understanding of our transforming minds — #fancyasfox –#foxyladies are in #recovery too!! Ok! Thx for allowing me get that off my chest!! — –#rambrand #resilienceamongmankind V. III. x.