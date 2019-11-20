AEW Dynamite Results 11/20/19

We are live with AEW on TNT in Indianapolis IN as we are joined by Jim Ross.

We start off the night with Nick Jackson coming to the ring for his match.

Match 1: Nick Jackson vs Rey Fenix w/ a 20 min time limit.

They start the match off with a couple quick drop kicks. Nick jumps to the outside and Rey follows him out. They know each other really well so its a battle of reverses. Nick slaps Rey’s chest which he follows up with a chop to the chest. Its a back and forth contest, but Rey takes him to the corner. Nick trips him on the top but he is able from a sitting position jump up to his feet and flip off the top. Rey hits a beautiful dive off the top for a 2 count, Nick then reverses a Suplex to hit a elbow to the head. Nick hits him in the face with 3 knees in the corner, then hits a running knee strike for a quick 2 count of his own. They both go for a suerkick attempt but Nick is able to take him to the corner and hit a beautiful hurricarana from the top for a 2 count. They hit a bunch of reversals once again on each other until Rey and Nick delivers their own Superkicks on each other. They are both down and the ref gets to a 8 count before they both get back to their feet, Frey goes up to the top rope and walks the roes into a hurricarana of his own to Nick to the outside. Rey puts him back in but lands on his feet after a springboard attempt off the top.

Nick and Rey both go to the outside ring apron and exchange punches, Nick hits a German suplex on the apron. The fans start chanting “Holy Shit” as Nick puts Rey back inside the ring. He spikes his head into the mat and hits Canadian destroyer for a 2 count. Jackson turns him into the Sharpshooter but Rey eventually makes it to the ropes for a break. Nick catches him to go for a piledriver but Rey reverses into a roll up for a 2 count. Rey gets him up for his finisher and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Rey Fenix

Match 2: Britt Baker vs Hikaru Shida

Britt and Hikaru starts the match with a lock up attempt. Britt hits a shoulder block but Hikaru hits a nip up. Britt hits a fireman take over into the lock jaw but Shida doesn’t allow her to lock it on and rolls away. Britt is able to lock on the submission during the break and turns into a pin fall attempt with a 1 count. Shida tries to punch her way back into the match but Britt is able to shove her into the corner to end the comeback. Britt runs from corner to corner but Shida reverses it and hits a couple of punches and a hits a huge knee to the gut. Baker is taken to the outside and Shida gets a chair from under the ring, she runs and hits a flying knee to Britt’s face. Shida puts her back into the ring but Britt is able to reverse it and yanks her arm down from the top on to the ropes. Britt hits a sling-blade into a pump handle face buster but is only able to get a 2 count out of it. Britt reverses a knee to the face attempt and hits a huge DDT from the ropes into another 2 count. Shida finally gets the upper hand and hits a fireman backbreaker into a 2 count of her own, she hits the knee but Britt reverses into the lock jaw submission. She goes for a pin-fall but Shida kicks out, she runs and gets the knee to the head to get the 1-2-3!

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Match 3: Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal

Hangman Adam Page heads to the ring for the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal. We come back from the commercial break to see Billy Gunn make his entrance for this battle royal. It starts off quick with everyone rushing the middle of the ring, MJF is with Gunn, Jimmy Havoc who was eliminated quickly comes back with a staple gun as he begins stapling everyone he can until referees gets him out.

After the break, We return to see Shawn Spears interfere with a steel chair to help eliminate Joey Janela. Due to Warlow coming to the ring in, Gunn gets detracted while trying to eliminate MJF and Hangman Page eliminates Gunn. We are quickly down to the last two, Jungle Boy and Adam Page. Adam Page wins the battle royal when MJF pulls Jungle boy to the outside. The final two is MJF and Hangman Page and they will face off next week.

Chris Jericho has a major announcement tonight and its coming up next.

We come back from the break to see AEW Champion Chris Jericho w/ Jake Hager coming to the ring.

He admits he had a temper tantrum last week and he had to pay fines and pay for everything. He wanted to come out and apologize, he is sincerely Sor….he struggles to say Sorry. When he is unable to say Sorry, he has Hager do it for him. To show how sorry he is, next week in Chicago, he will finally get the thank you he deserves from AEW and everyone in the higher ups because they don’t deserve to see a celebration in Indianapolis. Next Week there will be a Thanksgiving Chris Jericho Celebration. It’s going to be the greatest moments ever in Wresting and everyone in Indianapolis can sit at home next week and watch how he good he looks. Before Jericho can leave though, SCU comes to the ring.

Scorpio Sky tells Jericho that it takes a real man to say he is sorry but don’t forget why you threw that tantrum last week to begin with. “I got the pinfall on you and gave you your first AEW loss and it was the greatest moment of my life.”

Jericho tells him that he is as cute as baby yoda but he is not in the league of Chris Jericho. He is the greatest of all time and you did put a blemish on my perfect record but i want a one – on – one match with you. You get one week, next week in Chicago and its for the AEW Championship. They shake hands, Scorpio Sky says you may not think i have a chance, but i have been waiting 15 plus years for a chance like this and he is going to turn Le Champion into Le Bitch!

Jericho punches him in the face and it turns into a brawl in the ring.

Match 4: Peter Avalon vs Luchasaurus

Luchasaurus immediately hits a roundhouse kick to the head straight into a face buster for a quick win.

Winner: Luchasaurus

Match 5: Santana & Ortiz (Proud N Powerful) vs Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

(Matt Travis Memorial Match)

Santana and Kassidy start the match off, Santana gets a wrist lock with a take down right as we go to another break.

We come back from the break to see Ortiz eye poke Quen and get a tag to Santana. Marq fights back but unfortunately gets a Russian leg-sweep with a DDT to follow. Santana gets tagged back in and he comes off the top with a kick and then gets a Camel Clutch, he gets to the ropes and referee has to count. Once he gets to a count of 4 he breaks the hold. Santana follows with a Gedo Clutch for a 2 count. We go back to a break.

Once we return from the break, Kassidy gets the hot tag and takes it to Santana and Ortiz. A combo kick and cutter gets a near fall. Nick Jackson from the Young Bucks comes down to prevent Santana frm using his sock.Private Party hits their finisher for the pin-fall and win.

Winner: Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

Once the match is over Dustin Rhodes comes down and attacks Proud N Powerful.

We see a Video package of Kenny Omega talking about his match next week in Chicago.

Main Event

Match 6: Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin

Moxley and Darby battle outside the ring before the match can start. Moxley hits a huge belly to belly suplex with fans chanting for AEW. Jon finally puts Darby in the ring for the match to be officially started. Darby drop kicks Jon into the turnbuckle but Jon gets the upper hand once again. He begins to pander to the crowd as Allin is down. He picks him up and throws him half way across the ring as he lays up on top of the turnbuckle as we go to another commercial.

We come back with Jon Moxley locking in the sharpshooter on Allin. Allin gets to the ropes and then elbows Jon in the face. Allin hits a cross body but slides over Moxley and goes over the ropes. Moxley goes to the outside as Allin gets a vicious cross face and slams Jon into the stairs. Moxley gets back up and throws Allin back into the ring but Allin is trying to keep him on the outside, Jon climbs to the top rope and attempts a suplex to the outside but Allin falls but luckily falls inside the ring instead outside. Moxley gets down and circles Allin. He picks him up for a vertical suplex and just throws him forwards. Fans begin to chant “This is Awesome” as Allin dives to the outside and nails Moxley. He returns them to the ring and picks up the body bag. The body bag is now in the ring, Moxley hits a huge clothesline and attempts to put Allin inside. Moxley zips him up and he starts stomping him while he is defenseless while inside the body bag. Ref makes Moxley back off and unzips him. Allin keeps trying to come back but gets caught again with a huge side slam. Moxley runs shoulder first into the ring post and Allin attempts a roll up but only gets a 2 count. Allin dives off the top rope but Moxley catches him into a sleeper hold. Allin reverses and gets a quick 2 count pin. Moxley bites Allin’s face and hits his finisher from the top rope for the 1-2-3!

Winner: Jon Moxley

After the match, Jon celebrates and bows to the crowd to end AEW Dynamite.