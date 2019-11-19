NWA apologizes for offensive remarks
David Lagana of the National Wrestling Alliance issued an apology following offensive language used during their broadcast of tonight’s NWA Powerrr.
During a match between Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch, Jim Cornette made a comment which was racially insensitive and depicted stereotypes.
Cornette stated, “Trevor Murdoch is the only person he knows who can strap a bucket of fried chicken on his back and make it across Ethiopia”
On tonight's episode of NWA Powerr airing on November 19th 2019, one of our talents made comments which some viewers found offensive. We deeply regret the error and apologize.
We have temporarily taken the program down while we correct this error.
— David Lagana (@Lagana) November 20, 2019