NWA apologizes for offensive remarks

Nov 19, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

David Lagana of the National Wrestling Alliance issued an apology following offensive language used during their broadcast of tonight’s NWA Powerrr.

During a match between Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch, Jim Cornette made a comment which was racially insensitive and depicted stereotypes.

Cornette stated, “Trevor Murdoch is the only person he knows who can strap a bucket of fried chicken on his back and make it across Ethiopia”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rok-C

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal