NWA apologizes for offensive remarks

David Lagana of the National Wrestling Alliance issued an apology following offensive language used during their broadcast of tonight’s NWA Powerrr.

During a match between Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch, Jim Cornette made a comment which was racially insensitive and depicted stereotypes.

Cornette stated, “Trevor Murdoch is the only person he knows who can strap a bucket of fried chicken on his back and make it across Ethiopia”