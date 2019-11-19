NWA announces the Circle Squared

On last week’s NWA Powerrr, NWA President William Patrick Corgan (aka Billy Corgan) teased an announcement that would open the envelope for talents to be a part of the National Wrestling Alliance.

Today, the National Wrestling Alliance and Lightning One announce a new series that will join NWA Powerrr and Ten Pounds Of Gold… The new show is called The Circle Squared.

This series will allow new talents an opportunity to put their money where their mouth is to get a chance to earn an NWA Talent contract. This competition show allows talents selected to step up to the circle of the podium to exhibit their talents on the microphone before stepping into the square of the ring to show their physical abilities in a wrestling match. The key to making the NWA roster and eventually NWA Powerrr will be in these talents ability to connect with the the live audience in Atlanta and the audience watching all over the world. The ultimate winner of The Circle Squared will earn an National Wrestling Alliance contract.