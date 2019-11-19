Lana Flubs Line on WWE RAW

If you were confused by the Lana/Lashley segment on Raw last night, apparently the part about the restraining order and “90 miles” was actually in the final script for the show. Speaking on today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the Lana and Lashley segment on last night’s Raw. During the interview segment, Lana said she filed for divorce and a restraining order against her “soon-to-be” ex-husband, Rusev.

She said that “Rusev cannot come within 90 miles of myself.” Lashley then corrected her, and she tried to laugh it off before saying “90 days” and then corrected herself again with “90 feet.” According to Meltzer, the Raw script apparently did read “90 miles” for the promo.

The moment with Lashley correcting her was also said to be in the script for last night’s show. So, that would mean that Lana’s only mistake was when she said “90 days” before saying “90 feet.” Additionally, the image of the divorce papers showed on Raw used the Superstars’ real names for Lana (Catherine Joy Perry) and Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev).