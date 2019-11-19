Earl Hebner on WWE: “I don’t watch their product”

Earl Hebner Says Working For WWE Made Him Feel Like A Prisoner:

On AEW vs. WWE:

“It doesn’t feel like you’re in prison here. You’ve got more leeway and it’s more relaxing. It felt like you were in a prisoner in WWE but not in AEW. This is just a more laid back company and at my age, this is great for me.”

On his most memorable moments:

“The first one would be Saturday Night Main Event when I screwed Hogan. And the next one would be the Bret Hart deal [Montreal Screwjob]. It made a name for me…I don’t think they are ever gonna let that go. It’s gotta be over 20 years ago… [The fans] wanna torture me but I’m torturing them!”

On what he thought of the Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt:

“I don’t watch their product.”