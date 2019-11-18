AS I SEE IT 11/11: More on everyday heroes in and around the ring at the holidays

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

http://pwbts.com

https://www.facebook.com/PWBTS2018

Thanksgiving is next week, and the first Black Friday specials of the yearly retail orgy known by corporate America as “The Holidays” have already started, and trees galore are being killed to advertise them. The 24-7 Hallmark Channel Christmas movies are well underway. But how about remembering the real reason for this time of year instead?

Someone once jokingly said to me online as I was promoting one of the Toys for Tots collections, I think at a CZW Cage of Death…”I want your gimmick”. Well, either bringing a toy, or a can of food, or a warm coat, or whatever to an event like this would help. But I guess what he actually meant by “my gimmick” is that I seem to be such an online cheerleader for such events during the Holiday season.

An explanation might be in order as to why I push it so hard each year. As I alluded to last week, there have been far too many times the world is just one big scream….a scream of anger, hatred, bigotry, and violence. It has been a scream of gun violence over and over again even locally at a high school football game last week… a scream of hatred toward men, women, and children because of where they come from….where they worship…what they think….what the color of their skin is…or if they don’t have a home.

So I guess I see doing this digital cheerleading as one small way is to stand counter to all those things, to be one small person taking a stand against that scream I spoke of. There is no hatred or bigotry or violence in Diwali or Hanukkah… the celebrations of light during this season, nor in the birth and teachings of the Christchild, whose coming brought a Gospel that featured a message of love and giving and justice for all.

There was none when Jeremy Ganger, who I talked about last week, saved dozens of lives. He simply stood against the darkness that confronted him.

But it’s important to remember that there are hundreds of other men and women….last week’s everyday heroes who do the work in each city and town where these events happen. People like Kathy Fitzpatrick who does Toys for Tots for numerous shows in South Jersey, Philadelphia, and Delaware over the last 15 years…. promoters like UWC’s Lois Thomas who has run Toys for Tots shows for 21 years, or Jerry Wilson who’s run Fireman Cheer Fund Toy Drive with Hoosier Pro Wrestling for the last 15 years, or PWX’s Brian Kanabroski who did the Headlocks for Hospitals show last year, raising nearly $9,000 to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

These promotions and all the others run shows in their communities. More than one of those promoting or working on these shows have been in need themselves at times…and know how important these events can be, and what a toy, a can of food, or a warm coat. If you read below, I named one of those people who did get some of that help last week.

So as I said…with all of that, I get the easy job of playing digital cheerleader.

I’ll say this to everyone reading this today…we all need to do something even if it feels like we are no more than be one small person promoting, “cheerleading”, or giving a toy, or a can of food, or a coat for one other small person. A toy gives a child a Christmas. A can of food will feed someone. A coat keeps someone warm this coming winter.

DO SOMETHING.

So….in keeping with the season of light and the season of the Christchild, the independent wrestling community are reaching out to those in need. Independent promotions hold a wide variety of events to benefit various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters, provide funds to efforts benefiting those suffering from cancer, heart disease, natural disasters, veterans charities, local natural disaster cleanup/relief, other community efforts…and lots and lots of Toys for Tots drives.

Here’s 114 such events confirmed/held that I’m aware of thus far where indy promotions are holding/have held such events:

* The East Texas Food Bank and Main Event Pro Wrestling presented Brawl At The Brewery” on September 13, at True Vine Brewing Company, in Tyler, TX. Over 1,080 pounds of food was collected that will help provide about 900 meals for hungry East Texans this fall.

* Pro Wrestling King came to Benton Harbor, MI on September 14 as a fundraiser for local promoter Jeff Hill who also wrestled in Michigan as Hardcore Norm and raised $800 toward his growing medical expenses as a result of needing a heart transplant. Jeff Hill has since had his heart transplant surgery. Readers, please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

*The Alabama Wrestling Alliance held the Steve Hicks Memorial show in Bayou Le Batre, AL on September 21 to raise funds for Kane’s Warrior Kids to help battle childhood cancer, raising $2,527 for the group.

* ELKMANIA held a show on September 21 in Beverly, MA to raise $427 for the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, MA.

* World League Wrestling returned to Richmond, MO on September 21, proceeds went to buy a service dog for a young girl.

* Planet Lucha presented Shares the Love on September 21, in Santa Maria, CA in a benefit show for Chelsee Fuerch, severely injured in a car accident and paralyzed. At least $1500 was raised for the family to help with medical and living expenses.

* Tri City Wrestling presented the fifth annual Cassidy Christie Memorial Cup event on September 21 in Bay City, MI to benefit the Cassidy Christie Memorial Scholarship, raising $4100 before a near capacity crowd.

* Crossfire Wrestling returned to the Merritton Community Centre in St. Catharines, ON on September 22 for FIRED UP. Partial proceeds went to The Niagara Peninsula Foundation for Children.

* Main Event World League presented Wrestling With Suicide at the Stark County Fairgrounds in Canton, OH on September 28 raising $2100> for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

* Wrestling For Autism took place September 28 in Elk Grove, CA to benefit The Fly Brave Foundation featuring Rikishi and The Tonga Kid with $2400 raised.

* Amped Up Wrestling presented Wrestle Fest 2: Brawl til you Fall in Inglewood, CA on October 5 raising $4132.40 for the Joan and Harry A. Mier Center of Ability First.

* Pacific Pro Wrestling Canada presented “Fall For All” on October 5 in Abbottsford, BC; collecting 20 pounds of canned and non-perishable foods for the Archway Food Bank.

* Knockout Wrestling comes together for a fundraising event in support of West Volusia Cancer Ade Organization on October 6 in Deltona, FL, raising $1,500.

* Wrestling With Purpose‎ presented Raising the Roof: A Wrestling House Party on October 11 in Pembroke, NC raising $1,100 to benefit area coaches Jason and William Lloyd, who lost everything they owned along with their home to a fire.

* IWF Wrestling returned to Wayne, NJ on October 11 to benefit the Semper Fi Fund, which provides resources to critically ill and wounded military veterans, as well as collecting new, unwrapped toys for the USMCR’s Toys for Tots. The show raised $3,500 and 25 toys.

* Old Time Wrestling returned to Stockton University in Galloway, NJ on October 12 and raised funds to benefit the Student Veterans Organization, which provides dedicated services to all veterans attending the University ranging from financial aid, career services and peer counseling.

* IWE Pro Wrestling presented Wrestling for Alexis on October 12 in Gaston, SC as a benefit for “Goddess” Alexis (DuBose) Brooks, currently battling stage 4 colon cancer and raised $520.

*Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum presented its second annual cancer fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society on October 13 at The Casino at Dania Beach, FL; featuring Alundra Blayze, raising $12,000.

* IMPACT Wrestling and Ontario independent wrestler Cody Deaner frequently does charity work all year round, much of it for his adopted hometown of Oshawa, ON. This holiday season he’s doing fundraising for a local charitable organization called Community Living Oshawa/Clarington (CLOC), which offers opportunities for growth, inclusion and empowerment to people with developmental disabilities, and their families. He used Oshawa Generals Hockey Club tickets and autographed player cards which were raffled off on October 13, raising $595.

100% proceeds from all of his “Giv’er for Charity” merchandise sold at his wrestling and speaking events, all during his special fundraiser will be happening throughout October and November. For those who can’t make it out to an event in October/November, he has also set-up an online donation option here. (Canadian only).

It should be noted that Deaner has also raised nearly $4800 for Lansdowne Center, which helps those on the autism spectrum.

* Knockout Wrestling presented Knockout Scares Cancer on October 19 at Via Entertainment, Leesburg, FL. The event featured wrestling, trick-or-treating, raffles, food and drink, and a lot more. The event raised $1500 toward medical costs of two students from Umatilla High with cancer.

* Pure Wrestling Association/Canada held their annual fundraiser on October 19 show to benefit the Hunter Costello Memorial FUN-dation in Goderich, ON, and raised $3000 toward an accessible playground and to defer pediatric health care costs.

* Dynamo Pro Wrestling/Glory Pro Wrestling was part of the annual Eat and Treat event on October 19 at the Chesterfield Amphitheater in Chesterfield, MO, with Dynamo Pro Wrestling and Glory Pro Wrestling matches with $18,000 raised for Maryville University Kids Rock Cancer.

* Empire Wrestling Federation returned to Redlands, CA on October 19 at the Redlands Elks Lodge, raising $1500 for veterans programs ranging from adaptive therapy to homeless veterans.

* VxS Wrestling raised $830 at For Pete’s Sake, a cancer fundraiser on October 20 at the Knights of Columbus, Ridgefield Park, NJ.

* ACTION Wrestling returned to the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA on October 25 and raised at least $1,000 to benefit Promise Place, which exists to prevent domestic violence through awareness programs, educational training and providing safe environments for the victims and their families, utilizing legal advocacy, emergency shelters and transitional housing.

* Dynamite Championship Wrestling presented a fundraiser for the Delaware chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on October 26 at the Marydel Fire Department in Marydel, DE, raising $150.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presented Hardcore Halloween on October 26 at the Wexford Civic Center in Cadillac, MI. Fans brought 700 pounds of numerous dog and cat food and other supplies for local animal shelters.

* Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum held its second anniversary show on October 31 at Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum, Dania Beach, and continued its fundraising campaign for the American Cancer Society.

* Showcase Pro Wrestling will hold food drives at its three scheduled shows in November; in Showcase Pro Wrestling School, 126 Main Street, Woonsocket, RI (November 1), Taunton, MA (Taunton VFW, November 16), and Attleboro, MA (Attleboro Moose Lodge, November 30), collecting food for the Woonsocket food pantry at St. James Episcopal Church. For every item donated fans, will get an entry for a chance to win free tickets to an upcoming event. They collected 51 pounds of food at the November 1 show.

* Primal Conflict Wrestling presented “A Night To Remember XIII” on November 2 in Harpers Ferry, WV. collecting 121 pounds of canned and non-perishable foods at the show.

* House Of Bricks Pro Wrestling presented #VeteranSlam5 on Saturday November 2 in New Bedford, MA, raising $100 for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling held the 16th annual HPW Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive show, part 1 on November 2 in Columbus, IN collecting $700 in cash, $500 in toys and $2400 in bikes for a total of $3600 for Cheer Fund 1.

* Canadian Wrestling’s Elite came to Portage Collegiate in Portage la Prairie, MB on November 6 and raised over $300 to benefit the Portage La Prairie Bear Claw Initiative, an Indigenous lead grassroots initiative.

* Capital Pro Wrestling returned to Lansing, MI on November 9. $200 was donated to Soles4Vets, a charity that makes sure veterans across Michigan have socks and shoes.

* PWA and 3 Hogs BBQ co-sponsored a Food Drive and eight exciting matches on November 9 at the Central Market in York, PA, collecting 450 canned and non-perishable goods for donation to York area food banks.

* UWC returned to the Kelly’s Banquet Hall in Wrightstown, NJ for its Annual Canned Food Drive on November 9; collecting five grocery bags full of canned goods and non perishables for the New Egypt Food Pantry.

* Crown of Maine Wrestling returned to the Van Buren Community Center in Van Buren, Maine for “Feast or Fury” on November 9 with the first ever Crown of Maine Coat Drive, collecting 80 winter coats, along with hats and mittens/gloves.

* MPWA Pro Wrestling returned on November 9 to The Mall of Monroe, Monroe, MI and raised $700 for the Navarre Library Homeless Children Literacy Program.

* Total Aggression Pro Wrestling returned to Sautee-Nacoochee, GA on November 15 for its annual fundraising event for Caring Hands Ministry Christmas dinner and toy giveaway, and raised “thousands of dollars”.

* Wrestling With Purpose/EWA came to Weathers Arena in Shelby, NC on November 15 for A Smile for Kairee, raising $4400 for Kairee Sanders, a 16 year old young lady who has faced adversity her entire life including hydrocephalus, complete hearing loss in her left ear, epilepsy, glaucoma, legal blindness, sleep apnea, and decreased kidney function, as well as beings developmentally delayed, and has been a patient at Chapel Hill’s Craniofacial Team since she was 8 months old.

* Brew City Wrestling held its annual Headlock on Hunger show on November 16 at the Elks Lodge in Waukesha, WI collecting 220 pounds of food.

* Slam Pro Wrestling on November 16 in Rocky Top, TN, collecting unwrapped toys.

* Crossroads Wrestling held a fundraiser show on November 16 for Kathie Fitzpatrick, raising $1,400. Kathie is a long-time friend of the professional wrestling industry, especially to the local independent promotions and wrestlers. She has provided transportation, shelter, and support to talent at NO charge for 30+ years, and actively works for Toys for Tots efforts at independent wrestling shows in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

* Superstar Smackdown took place November 16 at the Incrediplex, Indianapolis, IN. Money raised serves Timmy Global Health, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that expands access to healthcare and empowers students and volunteers to tackle today’s most pressing global health challenges in the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Guatemala.

* ELKMANIA held its annual show, ELKMANIA 7 on November 16, a fundraiser for the Elks National Foundation, which provides veterans services, medical research and college scholarships.

* Ontario independent wrestler Holden Albright is working with multiple Ontario independent wrestling promotions for the ToyVanFull campaign. The campaign will accept new unwrapped toys for children (wrestling theme preferred, but not necessary)

– November 17 and December 15- Alpha-1 Wrestling, Hamilton, ON

– November 22 – Cross Body Wrestling, Kitchener, ON

– November 23 – New School Wrestling, Hamilton, ON

– November 26 – Cigar Slam Toronto, Toronto, ON

– November 30 – Bordertown Wrestling, Fort Erie, ON

– December 6 – Union of Independent Professional Wrestlers, Toronto, ON

– December 7 – Barrie Wrestling and Cross Body Wrestling, Kitchener, ON

– December 8 – Courage Pro Wrestling, Hamilton, ON

– December 12 – Championship Wrestling from Ontario, Etobicoke, ON

*Pro Wrestling Eclipse returned on November 17 to Oshawa, ON, collecting donations for the LIFE Project, a community group seeking warm clothing for the upcoming winter months. 3+ bags of clothing were collected, and $500 was also raised for Cody Dealer’s campaign (see above).

* Revolutionary Wrestling Alliance (RWA) returns to the Alnwick Community Center in Maryville, TN on November 17 for a wrestling show and food drive that will benefit The Lost Vets Foundation.

* Delmarva Wrestling Digest will hold its 5th annual Toys for Tots Drive on November 20 at Arby’s, 700 N 6th St, Denton, MD…with The Briscoes.

* Horror Slam Wrestling is asking for cash donations to be contributed to local church food pantries at their November 22 and December 13 shows at B.V. Goodell VFW Post 552, Lincoln Park, MI.

* Xtreme Limit Wrestling will be holding a fundraiser on November 22 in Waukesha, WI to help the 42 families that were victimized by the horrible fires in September at a local apartment complex.

* Old Time Wrestling returns to Moose Lodge #548 in Lindenwold, NJ on Saturday, November 23 with a Toys for Tots collection.

* James Carver Promotions presents UNITED PRO WRESTLING’s Annual Toys for Tots event on Saturday November 23rd in Bowling Green, KY. The event will take place at the Southern Kentucky Fairgrounds located at 940 Morgantown Road inside Lampkin Park. Doors for the event open at 6PM with a 7PM bell time.

Admission to the event is $10 with kids ages 5 and under admitted FREE. You can receive $2 off the admission price by donating a new unwrapped toy to the Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky. You will see: Damien Wayne, Trent Taylor, “Superior” Tony Evans, LT Falk, Randall Shane, Shawn Hurley, Kyle Maggard and more!

* Uprise Pro Wrestling out of Hendersonville, NC will be doing a special event for the Toys For Tots WNC program on November 23 at the East Flat Rock National Guard Armory.

* Atlantic Pro Wrestling comes to the Newburyport Elks, 25 Low Street, Newburyport, MA for an annual Toy Drive show on November 23.

*True Wrestling holds its annual Tilt-A-Whirl Toy Drive on November 23 (7:00 pm bell time) at the Salvation Army, 320 W 2nd Street, Berwick, PA It is that time again! Our annual Toy Drive show. Help kids in need by donating an unopened toy to save $5 per ticket.

* All Pro Wrestling/Food Bank of Northern Nevada present Headlock on Hunger at Reed High School, 1350 Baring Boulevard, Sparks, NV. Headlock on Hunger is a campaign and non-profit event that aims to raise awareness, and combat the hunger issue that is affecting the children of the Truckee Meadows. Throughout the fall, we will have a city wide food drive with dozens of locations where food donations can be made.

*Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling will again present “Headlocks for Hunger” on November 24 in Nanaimo, BC; collecting canned and non-perishable foods for the local Loaves and Fishes food bank.

* World’s Finest Wrestling will do a raffle where fans get a ticket for a WFW package with DVDs, T-shirts, stickers, in return for a donated food item at its November 30 and December 28 events in Connersville, IN.

* WrestleCade Weekend is a family-friendly convention that celebrates wrestling and sports entertainment from all eras from November 29-December 1 at the Benton Convention Center, Winston-Salem, NC. It is one of the largest 3-day events of its kind in the world, bringing in an estimated 31,000+ attendees since 2012. Proceeds from the event go to the Christmas Toy Drive to benefit The Salvation Army.

* Xtreme Mountain Wrestling Alliance presents Khori’s Show: A Benefit Show for Khori Overholt on November 30 at Ft. Craig Boys and Girls Club in Maryville, TN to raise funds for a heart transplant.

* Championship Wrestling From Ontario comes to the Germania Club, 863 King Street E, Hamilton, ON on November 30 for Hammering Cancer, to benefit the Canadian Cancer Society.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presents its annual Headlock on Hunger event on November 30 at the Wexford Civic Center in Cadillac, MI with ROH’s Beer City Bruiser Matt Winchester.

* Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling presents Hardcore with a Heart, the promotion’s annual show to feed the hungry in Detroit, MI on December 1 at the Hot Rock Sports Bar, 24300 Hoover Road, in Warren, MI.

* Northeast Wrestling returns to the NEW Arena, 40 Peck Road, Bethany, CT on November 30 for a special Toys for Tots Event.

* Crossfire Wrestling returns to the Merritton Community Centre, St. Catharines. ON on December 7 for the annual Jingle Bell Brawl. Partial proceeds will go to The Niagara Peninsula Foundation for Children.

* Barrie Wrestling returns to action for Festivus of Wrestlevus, 49 Ferris Lane, Barrie, ON on December 7, once again partnering with their friends at 931 Fresh Radio and 101.1 BIG FM to donate as many toys and food as we can to Christmas Cheer Barrie. Bring new unwrapped toys and/or non-perishable food items and receive a draw ticket for each item brought.

* 3xwrestling will hold a Toy Drive for the American Legion Post 731 at their December 6 show at the American Legion Post 731, 1511 S Union Street, Des Moines, IA

* ACTION Wrestling returns to the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA on December 6 with a 7:30 pm bell time for their annual Toys for Tots show.

* Big Time Wrestling returns to Newark Pavilion, 6430 Thornton Ave, Newark, CA on December 6 for its annual Rock The Bells toy drive show featuring PENTA 0M, Rey Fenix, Brian Pillman Jr.

* Innovate Wrestling will be holding a toy drive at its December 7 show, location to be announced.

* Total Wrestling Federation comes to Ambler’s Hall, Stockton, CA on December 7. Bring a toy for us to take to Shriners Hospital in Sacramento for the holidays. $10 advance/online, $12 at the door, $8 for kids under 18 . Matches include “High Flying Sensation” Matt Fury vs “Archangel” Michael Nothing, Steven “Beast” Smith vs ????, CJ Dirt vs Tuco Montez, “Big MF” Matt Freeman vs Johnny Ink, Andrew Arch vs Ashton Morris

* Wrestling With Purpose presents Heart Of A Champion on Saturday December 7, at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, Lumberton, NC. Proceeds go to help the Robeson County Special Olympics.

* Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling returns to Sapperton Hall in New Westminster, BC on December 7 for Wrestling With Hunger Games, teaming up with Share Family Services, Surrey Christmas Bureau and Blanket BC. For each blanket, toy, clothing item or non-perishable food item donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket. The more items a fan brings the more tickets they get! Multiple prizes will be raffled off after the show, including 2 pairs of tickets to BALLROOM BRAWL 13.

* Hamilton Pro Wrestling will again present Wreck the Halls at Dom Polski Hall, 4 Solidarnosc Place, Hamilton, ON on December 7, collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items for a local food drive as well as toys.

* NAWA Professional Wrestling will hold its annual Canned Food Drive and Toys for Tots collection on December 7 at the Burke County Fair, Morganton, NC.

* Empire Wrestling Federation returns to San Bernardino, CA on December 7 at the VFW Post 8737, 2018 Foothill Boulevard for its annual Jingle Slam Toy Drive show.

* ECWA Pro Wrestling has scheduled its annual Toys for Tots show on December 7 at Asbury United Methodist Church, New Castle, DE.

* UWC Pro Wrestling will hold its 21st annual Toys for Tots show on December 7 at Kelly’s Bar Banquet Hall in Wrightstown, NJ.

* Pure Pro Wrestling will present Christmas Clash on December 7 in Flint, MI, working with the Catholic Charities to raise awareness, funds, and food for the North End Soup Kitchen and their efforts to feed the community.

*Wrestling With Purpose‎ presents Heart Of A Champion 2 on December 7 at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, Lumberton, NC to benefit the Robeson County Special Olympics, featuring CW Anderson and Jimmy Valiant.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling will again hold the 16th annual HPW Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive show, part 2 on December 7 at their home at the 4-H Fairgrounds, Columbus, IN.

* International Big Time Wrestling presents its tenth Annual Toy Drive on Sunday, December 8 with a special 1:00 pm belltime at El Club Detroit, 4114 Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI. Admission is a donation of an unwrapped brand new toy.

* Battle On The Border Pro Wrestling presents “Miracle On Main Street” on December 13 at Globetrotters VFW in Addyston, OH. Details to come on the charity to be benefited.

* House Of Bricks Pro Wrestling presents Clash For A Cure on Friday, December 13 benefitting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at VFW Post 2892 in Fairhaven MA.

* MCW Pro Wrestling/Future of Honor will hold its annual Toys for Tots show on December 14 at the MCW Arena 1000 Joppa Farm Road, Joppa, MD

* DWI Wrestling will hold a Toys for Tots fundraiser on December 14, at 1:30 pm.at the Rivercrest Community Development Rivercrest Clubhouse parking lot, 11560 Ramble Creek Drive, Riverview, FL

* Combat Zone Wrestling and DJ Hyde have agreed again to do the annual Toys for Tots collection (in conjunction with the Marine Corps Reserve) for the fourteenth year in a row as they present Cage of Death XXI on Saturday, December 14 at the Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum, 333 Preston Ave, Voorhees Township, NJ.

* Battle On The Border Pro Wrestling presents “Christmas Chaos” on December 14 at VFW Post 7570 in Harrison, OH. Details to come on the charity to be benefited.

* Dropkick Depression presents To Infinity And Beyond on December 14 at the Knights of Columbus, 61 Pine St, Old Bridge, NJ with a 7:30 pm bell time. Main event: Terra Calaway vs Jeff Cannonball in Terra Calaway’s final match of her career. Dropkick Depression helps raise funds for worthy non-profit organizations bringing awareness to depression and suicide prevention.

*Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum presents its third annual Toy Drive on December 14 at The Casino at Dania Beach, FL.

* World League Wrestling returns to Troy, MO for Christmas Bash 2019 will be taking place on December 14th at the Race Wrestling Arena in Troy and you’ll get the chance to see the great wrestling action that WLW brings to the table every time, but also help out the needy. Per our annual tradition, we will be hosting this event as a food drive for the Bread For Life Food Pantry in Troy. After talking with representatives from there, they are in need of canned food items and dry cereal. To help them out, we are hosting a raffle in which you can bring in 5 food items and have the chance to win a free smart tv! If you bring in 10 items, you get 2 chances, etc.

* Dynamite Championship Wrestling holds its annual Toys for Tots collection at its December 14 show at the Marydel Fire Department in Marydel, DE.

* Eastern Panhandle Pro Wrestling held its Christmas charity event, entitled Absolute Domination, on December 20 at Middleway Volunteer Fire Company, Kearneysville, WV to benefit Martinsdale Rescue Mission.

* Total Wrestling Federation returns on December 21 to Colonial Theatre in Sacramento in Stockton, CA for Wreck The Halls to collect toys for children at Shriner’s Hospitals.

* Northeast Wrestling returns to the NEW Arena, 40 Peck Road, Bethany, CT on December 21 for a special Toys for Tots Event with Brian Pillman Jr.

*Great Canadian Wrestling returns to Oshawa, ON on December 27 for Season’s Beatings to benefit Simcoe Hall Settlement House, collecting canned and non-perishable goods.

* Pro Wrestling Eclipse presents its Holiday show in Oshawa, ON on Friday, December 27 (2:00 pm bell time) at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43, 471 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON in partnership with Feed The Need Durham. The Eclipse Cup is one of the oldest awards in PWE tracing back to before PWE ever existed. Previous winner have included Joshua James, Tyler Tirva and most recently Jake Jones.

* DAWG Pro Wrestling will be holding a Toys for Tots and canned food collection at their December 28 show at MaxFit and Sports on 240 Delsea Drive in Glassboro, NJ.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presents Christmas Chaos on December 28 at the Wexford Civic Center in Cadillac, MI, collecting Christmas gifts for those less fortunate.

Please email me your events, or message me at the PWBTS Facebook page. I want to start listing these events as soon as possible.

Until next time….